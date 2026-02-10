Georges St-Pierre Sparks UFC White House Buzz With Cryptic Comeback Tweet

Since Dana White and Donald Trump announced the historic UFC White House card for June 14, former UFC stars have shown their interest in the match card. With stars like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones already calling for a match on the card, a former two-division champion has hinted at making a comeback for the WHC. Ahead of the event, when a legend like Georges St-Pierre posts a mysterious message online teasing a “comeback”, the fans surely draw their speculations.

After GSP recently posted, “I like to leave… but I love to come back. ❤️🏠”, the fans online started linking it with a potential fight at the White House. Now, it’s just any random speculation. Considering the way St-Pierre maintains his physical fitness even at 44, netizens surely believe a comeback could be on the horizon.

Fans react to Georges St-Pierre’s post

Georges St-Pierre’s message in the post looked quite cryptic, but fans online only decoded it as a comeback announcement. “All we heard was comeback fight,” a user commented. In recent months, the former UFC champion has been eyed for a “dream” matchup by a few fighters. And for that, St-Pierre, being inclined towards a return fight, could not be deemed only as a speculation.

On top of that, a few other netizens believed the Canadian could still be one of the top welterweight fighters. “Woah ???? You stay ready, I believe you could compete at the top of the division still! No doubt,” the fan wrote. And with that, who could be his potential opponents in the division, the fans online even answered that. “GSP vs Islam Makhachev and or Usman are both very entertaining fights.”

Majorly, since St-Pierre took his retirement back in 2019, the netizens wanted another glimpse of the legend competing. Another user questioned, “One more fight?” Amid that, a few also asserted confidence in the Canadian’s ability, even at 44, to beat fighters like Islam Makachev, who are dominating the welterweight division. “Come back to put an end to these Dagestanis,” a fan commented.

And lastly, the common speculation is that St-Pierre could actually fight on the historic UFC White House card. “You coming back from retirement at white house?” the fan questioned. Notably, the Canadian coming out of retirement and fighting on the UFC White House event is a big if.

But, fans online surely believe St-Pierre could do that, especially considering how he has maintained his physical fitness. Now, although the UFC legend may not be part of the historic event, he names down fighters who he wants to compete on that card.

Georges St-Pierre picks Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall for UFC White House card

The UFC event at the White House lawn is one of the highly anticipated cards coming ahead. But who’s going to feature on that card is yet to be decided. Although several fighters want to fight at the White House, Georges St-Pierre names two fighters whom he wishes to see on that card.

“It would be fun to see Jon Jones come back,” said St-Pierre during an interview with The Schmo. “I think it’s an interesting fight [against Pereira], especially at the White House. That would be great. That’s one of the fights I would like to see. I would like to see the rematch between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane. That was an amazing fight until that eye poke happened.”

Now, these two matchups featuring Jon Jones against Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall against Ciryl Gane could surely gain traction. But there are people like Dana White, who want Conor McGregor to also feature on that card. On that note, who could be the potential matchups on the UFC White House card? Let us know in the comments below!