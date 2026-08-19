Georges St-Pierre Teased for Surprise Wrestling Appearance as RAF CEO Reveals Talks

The Real American Freestyle (RAF) has become one of the biggest crossover platforms, hosting events where fans get to see retired and active UFC stars collide in freestyle wrestling matches. So far, names like Khamzat Chimaev, Arman Tsarukyan, and Henry Cejudo have been associated with the promotion. Now, RAF CEO Chad Bronstein has revealed that they are in talks with none other than Georges St-Pierre for a future appearance.

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In a recent interview, Ariel Helwani asked Bronstein whether RAF was planning any dream matchups. In response, the RAF chief revealed that they are in constant contact with the UFC legend.

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“There are a lot of them,” Bronstein said. “We’ve had a lot of our dream matches. It’s like a video game. But I think we get to put on a lot of the matches that we want. But there are definitely talks with people that we want to see. You know, we text GSP all the time. Because he loves wrestling, he has reached out to us, not in the sense where he has Canadian team members.

“We had Sam Stewart from Canada. It was great… And then we’re talking to others, and he’s like, ‘Hey, I’d love to see these guys in the card.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, we’d love to see you in the card.’”

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As per Bronstein, his discussions with St-Pierre often revolve around the Canadian legend pushing fighters like Sam Stewart to appear on RAF’s marquee cards rather than discussing his own return. However, the 39-year-old also teased that GSP could make a surprise appearance at RAF 13: Covington vs. Muhammad, which is set to take place in Miami, Florida, on September 19.

Imago Nov 4, 2017 – New York, New York, U.S. – Michael The Count Bisping (red gloves) vs. Georges Rush St-Pierre (blue gloves) during UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden. Mixed Martial Arts 2017: UFC 217 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA 20171104_mda_s277_004 Copyright: xJasonxSilvax

“Yeah. I mean, I think that I’ve got to get him out to a show. You know, we’re trying to get him out to Miami,” Bronstien added. “But he’s amazing. Like, I saw him doing some crazy stuff on Instagram, and I’m like, ‘You don’t need to train. You’re good.’ Yeah, he’s come on because he wrestles, I think, two or three days a week.”

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By praising St-Pierre’s wrestling pedigree, Bronstein made it clear that he isn’t looking at the former two-division champion’s potential appearance at the Miami card as a simple attendance. He wants ‘Rush’ to eventually compete under their banner. Interestingly, the Canadian UFC legend himself has shown interest in wrestling. St-Pierre told MMA Junkie in May that he was very much intrigued by the idea of competing in RAF and had also received an offer from Hype FC.

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However, he revealed that the idea of his anticipated return didn’t materialize because of a back injury and his busy schedule.

Still, if he actually decides to make a comeback this year, fans would finally get to see Georges St-Pierre compete again after almost a decade. The last time he competed was all the way back in 2017, when he defeated Michael Bisping at UFC 217 to become a two-division champion.

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And if St-Pierre finally returns, there is an opponent who won’t think twice about making things heated.

Colby Covington called out Georges St-Pierre for a freestyle wrestling bout in RAF

If Georges St-Pierre’s comeback plan needs some motivation in terms of an opponent, Colby Covington has already provided it. After defeating Luke Rockhold at RAF 5 in January, the former UFC interim welterweight champion called out ‘Rush’ for a clash. In fact, Covington told LowKick MMA that St-Pierre was actually very interested in the matchup.

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“GSP is interested,” Covington stated. “He wants to come out, and he still has that competitive fire, and I know the fans still want to see him. GSP, get out here. Let’s do this: America versus Canada. We’ve got that rivalry going on, especially after what just happened at the Olympics with the hockey team, so let’s go settle it in real American freestyle: Colby Covington versus GSP.”

After retiring from the UFC, ‘Chaos’ has also made a name for himself in RAF through multiple exciting battles. He’s currently undefeated in the freestyle wrestling promotion, beating names like Dillon Danis, Chris Weidman, and recently Arman Tsarukyan for the crossover title. So, having him face Georges St-Pierre would turn out to be one of the biggest events in the promotion’s history.

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Now, it only remains to be seen whether the former UFC two-division champion will actually hear RAF’s call and make his way back to the mat.