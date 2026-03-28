Georgio Poullas Rejects Arman Tsarukyan’s $100K MMA Sparring Offer for $1M Excuse

When push came to shove, Georgio Poullas turned out to be a chicken. The amateur wrestler and influencer is set to meet UFC No. 2-ranked lightweight Arman Tsarukyan at RAF 07 on Saturday in Tampa, Florida. The pair originally faced each other on the co-main event of RAF 06, where their fight turned chaotic.

Poullas kept shoving and hitting Tsarukyan, which led to a brawl between the pair’s teams right after the Armenian won the match. The ensuing hoopla brought us here. On Friday, the pair came face-to-face for the press conference for the event, where it didn’t take long for Tsarukyan to issue an $100,000 challenge, but Poullas had a $1 million excuse.

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“He doesn’t know s**t about MMA,” Tsarukyan said when a reporter asked him what would happen if they fought in MMA. “If you give me like one minute, I’ll just knock him out so fast.

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“Let’s do it,” Poullas responded quickly. “I’m about it. At least this time, when you try to hit me, I’ll be looking. You were a coward [in the] last match. You waited till I wasn’t looking, and then you punched me like a little b***h. What do you do when I’m looking?

“I can pay you $100,000 if you do sparring with me,” Tsarukyan said. “But there is no time. You agree or not? I’ll pay you $100,000 cash before the sparring. If you do with me sparring without time and no referee, you’re down? Yes or no?

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“I make a lot more of that for a lot less,” Poullas claimed.

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“Be like a man,” Tsarukyan responded. “If you believe in yourself, don’t be like a… I don’t know what you’re saying. Yes or no? Your $100,000 ain’t nothing to me. I’ll pay you from my pocket.

“As a businessman, it makes no sense for me to take that $100,000,” Poullas said. When we can get an organization to cover it, and we can both make close to $1 million.

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Even if Arman Tsarukyan wanted to face Poullas in an MMA fight under an organization, he wouldn’t be able to. The Armenian is currently signed with the UFC, which does not allow its fighters to compete in other promotions. Meanwhile, Poullas isn’t signed with the UFC, and given his lack of MMA experience, he’s unlikely to be signed anytime soon.

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So, the million-dollar excuse to avoid Tsarukyan becomes quite clear. Regardless, after hearing Poullas’ excuse, Tsarukyan dismissed his opponent as a “businessman.” But Poullas maintained his image as a businessman, influencer, and wrestler. Yet, it was Tsarukyan who got the last laugh.

“You’re a businessman?” Tsarukyan asked mockingly. “Okay. What businesses you got? Take me down for $1,000 and never pay back.”

Tsarukyan’s “$1,000 jab” refers to Poullas’ social media content, where he challenges regular people to take him down for a chance to win $1,000. It’s quite the business Poullas has built for himself. In any case, Poullas is expecting the worst to happen on Saturday night.

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Georgio Poullas is expecting another brawl with Arman Tsarukyan

Poullas is bracing for chaos as he prepares to face Arman Tsarukyan. And there’s little to refute that idea, especially because of the animosity these two fighters have built up. After their explosive first encounter, Poullas says he won’t be caught off guard this time.

“I can tell you, I’ll be ready for it this time, whatever happens,” he said.

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Poullas didn’t hold back in his assessment of Tsarukyan’s actions, calling them “a cowardly move” and criticizing the timing of the attack. Their previous clash was marred by controversy due to illegal strikes and, of course, the brawl in the aftermath. Despite that, Poullas sees the upside.

“Anything like that… it’s bound to be viral,” he admitted.

“I won’t be surprised if there’s another brawl,” Poullas said. “I’ll be ready… I’d love a chance to punch that guy in the face.”

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Georgio Poullas can prepare himself for the worst all he wants, but if Arman Tsarukyan was going to hurt him, there’s little stopping that from happening. But do you think Poullas can survive against Arman?