“Getting His Release Papers”-Fans Predict Joaquin Buckley’s UFC Exit After KO Loss to Mike Malott

Joaquin Buckley’s title dreams just took another brutal hit, and this one could hurt more than ever. ‘New Mansa’ was supposed to bounce back and remind everyone why he’s one of the most dangerous guys in the UFC’s welterweight division. Instead, Mike Malott crashed the party at UFC Edmonton, knocking him out cold in front of his home crowd.

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The 32-year-old has now suffered another devastating setback after losses to Kamaru Usman and Sean Brady, and with the No. 8-ranked contender getting flattened by No. 11 Malott, the big question is getting harder to ignore: what happens to Buckley now?

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Both guys came out swinging, trading heavy shots and kicks, with Buckley finding success with his combinations while Mike Malott went to work on the body. Buckley even landed a big shot that briefly rocked the 34-year-old, but the Canadian wasn’t backing down.

Malott took things to the clinch, pinned ‘New Mansa’ against the fence, and started punishing his body with knees. But the real madness was still to come. After the two separated, ‘Proper’ caught Buckley with a counter right hand before absolutely nuking him with a vicious knee to the face.

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Imago June 14, 2025, Atlanta, Ga, Atlanta, Ga, United States: Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley meet in the octagon for a 5-round main event bout at State Farm Arena for UFC Fight Night – Usman vs Buckley on June 14, 2025 in Atlanta, GA, United States. /PxImages Atlanta, Ga United States – ZUMAp175 20250614_zsa_p175_646 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Joaquin Buckley’s mouthpiece went flying across the cage as he crashed face-first onto the canvas, completely out cold. And just like that, it was over. The timing, the impact, the mouthpiece flying through the air, and ‘New Mansa’ dropping like that? Everything about this finish was spectacular.

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Malott didn’t just get the win, he delivered one of the most brutal and jaw-dropping knockouts of the year at UFC Edmonton.

For Mike Malott, it was a massive statement win that could send his stock soaring. For ‘New Mansa,’ though, it’s another painful night, and his road back into the welterweight title conversation just got a whole lot harder. And if you thought Buckley’s knockout loss at UFC Edmonton was the only drama surrounding his night, think again.

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‘New Mansa’ had already grabbed attention before stepping into the Octagon after snubbing Dana White at the UFC Edmonton ceremonial weigh-ins. The UFC boss extended his hand, but Buckley ignored it. Things got even stranger during an official UFC interview, where the 32-year-old reportedly stayed completely silent and stared straight into the camera instead of answering questions.

Some saw it as a fighter getting into beast mode, while others wondered whether he was playing a dangerous game with the man running the promotion. Now, after getting brutally knocked out by Mike Malott, that pre-fight drama has taken on a whole new meaning.

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Joaquin Buckley’s interaction with the UFC CEO had already fueled speculation about whether there could be consequences if he failed to get the job done. And with another loss now added to his record, fans are asking the obvious question: could ‘New Mansa’ actually be on his way out of the UFC?

MMA expect the worst after Joaquin Buckley’s knockout at UFC Edmonton

Joaquin Buckley’s defeat at UFC Edmonton immediately sparked reactions online, with many fans connecting the knockout to his refusal to shake Dana White’s hand. Some joked that the welterweight had put himself on the UFC CEO’s bad side just before suffering a devastating loss, while others wondered whether the promotion would now move on from him.

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One fan wrote, “Buckley should have shook his hand. He’s getting his release papers.”

Another pointed to the contrast between Buckley’s intense demeanour before the fight and the result, commenting, “Dude ignored Dana’s handshake and made everyone think he was locked in just to get put out cold.”

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The same theme appeared in another reaction: “Brother didn’t shake Dana’s hand, then got slept, release incoming.”

Other fans were eager to hear the head honcho’s response after the main event. “I can’t wait to hear Dana talk his s—!” one viewer wrote, while another asked, “He’s getting cut next, isn’t he?”

Buckley’s mouthpiece flying out during the finishing sequence also became a talking point. One fan joked, “Bro did all that extra s— with Dana during the face-off just to get his mouthpiece flung out of his mouth.”

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Beyond the speculation about his UFC future, some viewers used the defeat to criticise Buckley’s attitude and pre-fight persona. “That’s what Buckley gets for being a cocky b—–,” one fan wrote.

Another praised Malott while taking a shot at Buckley, commenting, “Buckley just got destroyed by the nicest f—– guy to ever fight in the UFC.”

Others focused on the contrast between Buckley’s confident presentation and the abrupt finish. “Nonchalant gimmick just to get colded by Mikey Malott,” one viewer wrote, while another summed up the situation with, “All that aura chasing just to get slept.”

One final reaction captured the spectacle of the knockout itself: “Sent that mouthpiece flying back to the US.”

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The reactions show how quickly the conversation around ‘New Mansa’ has shifted from his title ambitions to his uncertain future with the promotion. But here’s where things get even more interesting: Buckley’s contract situation was already a talking point before this fight.

Earlier this year, he told Parry Punch that he wanted a new deal if the UFC expected him to take on opponents ranked below him. With the promotion having secured a massive seven-year, $7.7 billion broadcast deal with Paramount, Joaquin Buckley wanted to make sure his paycheck reflected the new financial landscape.

“I’m looking to get a new deal. You know what I’m saying? In order for myself to see myself in a position where I’m able to work towards a world title,” he said. “Um, and it would only make sense if I’m not fighting of anybody of name caliber, that if I fight somebody down the rankings that I should fight for a new deal and that’d be my reward.”

Well, he did fight someone ranked lower than him; the only problem is that Malott simply came in even more locked in. Dubbed ‘Captain Canada’ by fans, he headlined his second event in Canada and extended his win streak to 5.

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He also came into the matchup riding high after knocking out Gilbert Burns in the third round. Now, with Buckley added to his list of victims, Malott has another statement win under his belt and fresh momentum in the stacked welterweight division.

But where does Buckley go from here? Between the recent losses, the awkward moment with Dana White at the UFC Edmonton weigh ins, and his earlier demands for a better contract, there’s plenty for fans to talk about. There’s no confirmation that the UFC plans to cut him, but the speculation is already heating up. Whether this is just another rough patch in the 32-year-old’s career or the beginning of a much bigger problem remains to be seen.