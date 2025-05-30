Gilbert Burns Spells Problem for Islam Makhachev & UFC Welterweights in Michael Morales Confession

The current UFC welterweight division is once again considered by many as the most stacked division in the promotion. The competition and the potential breakthrough value of these future clashes have already pushed many fighters into being made ahead, but it was after Gilbert Burns fought Michael Morales that the entire division was given a red alert.

At UFC Fight Night 256, from the opening bell, Morales showcased his striking prowess, utilizing his reach advantage to keep Burns at bay. A powerful uppercut and a series of precise combinations culminated in a first-round TKO, marking a significant victory for the Ecuadorian prospect. Following the fight, ‘Durinho’, being the sportsman he is, praised Morales’ skills and power, but he also spelled doom for the newly turned welterweight fighter, Islam Makhachev.

Sooner rather than later, Makhachev will fight Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title, and amidst this buildup, Burns believes the rising talent Michael Morales is a trouble for anybody in his path ahead. The pure knockout power of the Ecuadorian was enough to impress the fellow victim in Gilbert. So much so that he has put the whole 170-pound division on alert.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While talking to the ‘Show Me the Money’ podcast, Gilbert Burns revealed, “I got ready the best I could, but the guy was awkward and long. And I’m going to tell you one thing: that guy hits hard, bro, that guy hits very hard. First, he gave me like a club hook that was on the top of my head, that I felt like a rock throw, a rock on my head. I was like, man, that guy is hard, okay, I got to watch out.”

‘Durinho’ further added, “And then he rocked me with a good right hook. He jabbing right hook, and the right hook was clean. Got me off balance. It kind of that happened one time with me when I fought WonderBoy, he threw me a spinning back kick that my right leg was off.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Show Me The Money 💰 (@showmethemoneypod) Expand Post

And let us tell you, Burns’ words are not exaggerated. What went down in their fight was nothing but a show of true striking masterclass, mixed with some deadly accuracy and power as well.

Yet he isn’t the only powerhouse at welterweight. With powerhouses from top to bottom of the Top 15, you can see why the MMA community calls the 170-pound division the most stacked. So let’s take a look at some other power punchers at 170.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The strongest punchers in the new guard of the UFC 170-pound division

Michael Morales’ emergence as a formidable striker adds to the roster of heavy hitters in the UFC welterweight division. Yet his addition to the roster only multiplies the fireworks that we will see when he competes against other competitors who think and want to end fights like Morales himself.

First on the list is the Brazilian Carlos Prates. The rising welterweight at the UFC recently suffered his first loss in the promotion at the hands of Ian Garry. Still, his fans know the Muay Thai legend’s capabilities and what he can execute once inside the Octagon. His kicking and punching power holds a significant name in the MMA community, and the promotion must be excited to see ‘The Nightmare’ start again.

Then comes the most talked-about, yet the most intimidating welterweight of them all, Shavkat Rakhmonov. Undefeated and with an almost perfect finish rate, Rakhmonov has demonstrated a versatile and dangerous skill set whenever he’s in the Octagon. His ability to end fights both on the feet and on the ground makes him a rising star to watch, and his power alongside his unstoppable mentality makes him a problem for anyone and everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet the biggest prospect right now, headed to face Kamaru Usman next, Joaquin Buckley has been deemed the “Mike Tyson of MMA”. And why, you ask? Buckley has reached headlines with his explosive knockouts, including a memorable finish against Stephen Thompson. His dynamic striking and athleticism have quickly propelled him up the welterweight rankings, and a title shot for him might not be as far as it seems.

So, with that being said, and after putting so many one-punch KO strikers into perspective, we can only hope we get to see these titans clash someday. It is inevitable for these fights to happen one day, and with the passing time, the stakes will be higher. Which one among these power hitters will yield the result of this run to the top of the welterweight mountain? What do you think? Let us know in the comments.