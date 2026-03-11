Former UFC star Gina Carano dropped a major update about her life on Tuesday. She sat down for the kick-off press conference for her fight against Ronda Rousey in Inglewood, California. Midway through the presser, fighters started taking questions from fans, as has been the tradition in such events. But one fan’s question led to her marriage revelation.

“I actually moved up to Montana. I live on a farm,” Carano said when asked to reveal something people don’t know. “I got married to my first and last love, Kevin Ross. And it was the best thing I’ve ever done. And that’s probably what people don’t know. So, now you all know I’m married.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2015, Carano and Ross, a Muay Thai and kickboxer, went public with their relationship. Carano shared a picture on social media, kissing Ross. However, that wasn’t the actual start of their relationship. Ross later revealed that they had dated for four years, but went their separate ways just to rekindle their relationship a decade later.

“For those of you [who] don’t know, we dated for 4 years,” Ross wrote. “[But] were broken up for a decade, then got back together on the 14th anniversary of the day we met. Gina is not only the reason I’m even doing what I am, but literally the reason that I’m even alive and walking around still. You are my inspiration, my best friend, my everything!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NetflixSports (@netflixsports) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

According to reports, Carano also dated Superman actor Henry Cavill between 2012 and 2014. Regardless, details about her marriage to Ross remain scarce, as the news only surfaced during the presser. When Netflix shared the update on Instagram, fans’ reactions appeared to reflect a sense of surprise.

ADVERTISEMENT

People refuse to accept that Gina Carano is off the market

Carano’s lifelong admirers quickly flooded the comment section. One user posted: “We are all heartbroken!!!!” Clearly, even at 43, Carano doesn’t have a lack of pull among her male audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the update appears to have angered one fan. “Not watching the fight anymore 😡😡😡,” the user commented sarcastically. Jake Paul’s MVP has since added Francis Ngannou to the card in a fight against Philipe Lins. Perhaps that could sway the fan back to the event.

Even the next user expressed a similar sentiment. “Upsetting news of the day,” commented the user, jokingly. It might be upsetting for the fan, but it clearly wasn’t for the next fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This fan recognized how lucky Kevin Ross is. “😍 Goddess. Lucky husband,” the user wrote. Despite what people say, Ross and Carano appear to have a sweet story.

While everyone else was talking about Carano’s marriage update, this user revealed what they expect from the 43-year-old. “Gina, I want you to win, not a fan of Ronda Rousey,” the user commented. Ronda Rousey, once a celebrated fighter, has managed to become a polarizing figure because of her arrogance in the face of her last two losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

That being said, the May 16 fight has become even more special, at least for fans, after Carano revealed her marriage. However, does she stand a chance? What did you make of the revelation? Are you heartbroken?