Gina Carano Thanks Ronda Rousey in “Vulnerable” Post About Personal Struggles: “I’ve Lost 100lbs”

Gina Carano has spent years away from fighting, Hollywood cameras replacing cage lights long ago. However, only days before restarting her MMA career against Ronda Rousey, the former Strikeforce star explained how physically demanding this comeback truly was.

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Carano said in a deeply personal social media post following the official weigh-ins that she lost an incredible 100 pounds since September 2024 in order to fight. The 44-year-old officially weighed 141.4 pounds on Friday, ahead of Saturday’s Netflix main event, which is booked at a 145-pound limit.

But according to Carano, this transformation started from a far darker place.

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It hurts to say that and share but I am going to share it because I worked so damn hard every week for over a year and a half to shed this weight. It did not happen overnight.

“If it wasn’t for having this incredibly challenging goal in fighting

@rondarousey, I most definitely wouldn’t have reached this,” she wrote on X. “I was pre-diabetic, had trouble simply walking in September 2024 and have been on the path to recovery to turn myself back into an athlete since then.

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“It was hard, SO damn hard.. there was so much to learn, too much to unpack here, ups, downs, plateaus, things I learned late I wish I learned earlier, trial by error but I did it.”

Gina Carano specifically thanked Ronda Rousey for helping her stay dedicated to the task, which only added to the emotional impact of the story.

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“Thank you to Ronda, who waited patiently while I lost this weight and giving me something to aim for,” she added. “There is still so much I need to learn and want to do in the health space and to continue transforming my body, but for today, I thank God, my husband, and my family for sticking with and encouraging me the whole way.

“I pray this encourages you wherever you are in your health journey.

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Believe there is hope. Never give up. Ok… Enough emo, I’ve got a fight tomorrow. We’ve worked so hard to get here. Tune in!!”

For years, both women have been viewed as pioneers who helped bring women’s MMA to the forefront. After spending the majority of the last decade away from the cage, they will headline Netflix’s first-ever MMA event together.

However, as Gina Carano said, there is still more to come. Reaching fight week itself already feels like a victory, but the 44-year-old claims she still has more goals in her health journey.

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But till then, after admitting she struggled with basic movement less than two years ago, making weight for a five-round MMA main event against Ronda Rousey may stand as one of the biggest accomplishments of her career. But that achievement can easily be one-upped by defeating ‘Rowdy,’ and to achieve that, Cris Cyborg has a few tips to share.

Cris Cyborg offers Gina Carano the key to beating Ronda Rousey

Like everyone else in MMA, the comeback has also caught the attention of Cris Cyborg, who knows both women better than most. The Brazilian legend famously stopped Gina Carano in 2009 and spent years seeking a fight with Ronda Rousey that never materialized. So, as Carano prepares to face ‘Rowdy’ on Netflix, Cyborg has already started offering advice on how the 44-year-old may pull off the upset.

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“People don’t realize,” Cyborg wrote on X. “@RondaRousey is southpaw but she stands orthodox because of judo and putting your strong hand in front. Normally, fighters circle outside the lead hand…to avoid a fighter’s power hand.

“With Ronda, that lead hand is her power hand…and she uses that lead hand to secure head and or body control. @ginacarano should walk to Ronda’s back leg….circling into the rear hand will make it harder for Ronda to close the distance.”

Given Cyborg’s and Ronda Rousey’s history, the support is hardly surprising. Their rivalry lasted years, and it involved public back-and-forth, failed negotiations, and constant tension despite never actually fighting.

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Now that Gina Carano has returned after 17 years away and ‘Rowdy’ is looking to end her career on a high note, the Brazilian definitely sees an opportunity for her former opponent to shock the MMA world.