Gina Carano’s Dating History: All About Her Relationship With Henry Cavill and Kevin Ross

For most fans, Gina Carano is remembered for two things: helping bring women’s MMA into the spotlight in the late 2000s and later transitioning into Hollywood with roles in Haywire, Fast & Furious 6, Deadpool, and The Mandalorian. But in 2026, her name is back in fight headlines again.

Carano is set to return to combat sports after a 17-year break, taking on Ronda Rousey under Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions banner. That comeback instantly pushed her back into the spotlight, and naturally, fans have begun revisiting different parts of her life story. One of those areas is her dating history, and so, let’s break down all we know about her life away from the gloves!

Gina Carano’s history with Henry Cavill

As per reports, Gina Carano and Henry Cavill began dating in 2012. The two reportedly met through mutual connections and made their public debut as a couple at the 2013 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. They even famously adopted an Akita puppy together.

Their relationship lasted roughly two years before the pair split in late 2014. Unlike many celebrity breakups, though, theirs remained relatively drama-free. Both moved on with their careers, and Carano has occasionally spoken positively about Cavill when discussing their time together.

In a podcast conversation with Patrick Bet-David, she reflected on his work ethic and passion for acting. When asked about the Man of Steel actor’s personality, the host described him as someone who seemed “a very cool cat.” Carano responded with similar praise.

“He is wonderful. He’s a professional. He’s just passionate,” the MMA veteran said. “You know, I think he’s just so passionate like you know in Batman vs Superman, you’ve got well Zack Snyder who’s amazing. He’s a super Batman fan, right? So Ben Affleck’s got the writer. And so Henry is over here, we gotta get some—we wanna make sure that we don’t forget about Superman. And so he was such a wonderful Superman. And he loved that more than anything.”

But while the Cavill relationship grabbed headlines, the most important relationship in Gina Carano’s life turned out to be one that started long before Hollywood fame.

Gina Carano and Kevin Ross’s relationship, marriage, and more

Kevin Ross, a highly respected Muay Thai fighter, played a key role in Gina Carano’s early journey into combat sports. In fact, he was the person who first introduced her to kickboxing. That early influence eventually helped shape her path toward MMA.

The two dated from the mid-2000s to 2008. But like many young relationships, it didn’t last the first time around. According to Ross, the couple broke up and spent nearly a decade apart before reconnecting in 2015. When they eventually reunited, Ross publicly confirmed the relationship in a heartfelt Instagram post, celebrating their six-month anniversary.

In that message, he revealed that they had originally dated for four years before splitting and later finding their way back to each other on the 14th anniversary of the day they first met. Ross also shared just how important Carano was to his life, writing that she was not only the reason he pursued his career but also the reason he was “even alive and walking around still.”

Now, in 2026, Carano has revealed a major update while speaking at the press conference for her upcoming fight with Rousey.

“I actually moved up to Montana. I live on a farm. I got married, to my first and last love, Kevin Ross,” she revealed. “And it was the best thing I’ve ever done.”

As Gina Carano prepares to step back into the fight world against Ronda Rousey, her personal journey tells a story that stretches far beyond the cage. From a high-profile Hollywood relationship with Henry Cavill to a full-circle love story with Kevin Ross, her dating history reflects two very different chapters of her life.