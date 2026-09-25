Girlfriend Accuses UFC Star Quillan Salkilld of Cheating

Fan-favorite UFC lightweight contender Quillan Salkilld found himself embroiled in controversy. According to social media posts, the Aussie has faced fresh cheating allegations from his girlfriend.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Taking to X, MMA content creator Kevin shared a screengrab from Salkilld’s alleged girlfriend’s private social media account.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Quillan Salkilld Gets Accused Of Cheating By His Ex Partner,” Kevin wrote on X.

In the photo, the Western Australian fighter was seen lying gloomily on a bed while an open backpack sat nearby with what appeared to be some clothes inside. The lady seemingly took the picture and flipped him the middle finger. She also seethingly captioned the post, confirming that the pair has parted ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I take back what I said,” the girl wrote. “Girls, take him. He is a cheater. Who is surprised 😂😂😂😂. Packed my s—t and I’m gone. Oh, and for someone nicknamed ‘the inventor of s— you never made me c—m once.”

Quillan Salkilld has kept his dating life private, but his alleged girlfriend recently thrust it into the spotlight with serious cheating allegations. Despite the post going viral across social media, the identity of Salkilld’s alleged partner remains private. As of now, the UFC lightweight hasn’t addressed the incident, and more details could emerge soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Australian fighter’s coach once briefly opened up about his romantic life.

Salkilld’s coach, Romel Luistro, famously stated that he wouldn’t allow any woman to get close to his fighters in an interview with Australian MMA in 2024. Two years later, reporters asked the Aussie about his love life ahead of his fight against Beneil Dariush in Perth this year, and he kept his answer remarkably short.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No comment, mate,” Salkilld said during the pre-fight press conference.

Imago June 7, 2025, Newark, New Jersey, United State: Quillan Salkilld fights Yanal Ashmouz during the UFC 316 at Prudential Center on June 07, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey, USA. /PxImages Newark United State – ZUMAp175 20250607_zsa_p175_025 Copyright: xMattxDaviesx

The UFC lightweight contender didn’t directly answer the question. But most importantly, it showed that Salkilld isn’t keen on sharing details of his private life, especially when it comes to his relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, the 26-year-old Aussie is in a really good position in his UFC career. After beating Mateusz Gamrot, he climbed to the No. 6 ranking and is currently angling for a fight against Benoit Saint-Denis. However, it remains to be seen whether the nature of the allegations ultimately delays his comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, he’s not the first fighter to face cheating allegations. In fact, one of his divisional rivals faced similar accusations earlier this year.

Back in February, Dan Hooker also faced cheating accusations. But instead of his partner, the allegations came from an Instagram influencer and former stripper who goes by the handle @keekgrace. In a viral video, she claimed that the Kiwi cheated on his partner with her and also disclosed that the Kiwi funded her life for over two years. Most surprisingly, she also alleged that ‘Hangman’ is attracted to both men and women.

Hooker responded by simply laughing off the allegations, but didn’t issue a standard denial. Still, that’s not the end of the stories surrounding UFC fighters and accusations of infidelity. In 2022, JP Buys accused his former partner, Cheyanne Vlismas, of infidelity.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Buys, Vlismas would book flights from the United States to an unknown location. However, the South Africa-based fighter later revealed that she was traveling to his birthplace, Batumi, Georgia, where he claimed she had adulterated with a man named “Roman.”

For an extended period, many believed Buys referred to UFC middleweight Roman Dolidze, who is also from Batumi, Georgia. However, Vlismas repeatedly denied the allegations made by her former partner.

With such stories, Quillan Salkilld’s name has now been added to the list. Now, it remains to be seen what else unfolds regarding his latest controversy.