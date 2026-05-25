Girlfriend Saves Boyfriend in Viral Couples MMA Fight As Fans Mock UFC-Free Weekend Madness

A bizarre couple’s MMA fight has gone viral online after a girlfriend appeared to completely rescue her struggling boyfriend during a chaotic 2v2 tag-team bout at Dogfight Wild Tournament 4 in Spain. And honestly, the internet has thoroughly enjoyed every second of it.

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The chaos occurred at the annual combat sports event created by Spanish influencer Jordi Wild, where over 12,000 people rushed to Madrid’s Palacio Vistalegre for the 4th edition of the event called “Tokyo Blood.” And as you would’ve expected by now, the card included everything from bare-knuckle bouts to sumo-style chaos, but one mixed tag-team MMA bout immediately drew social media attention.

Alejandra De Benito and Alejandro Mena competed against Alba Castro and Jan Baran under unusual tag-team rules that let fighters tag their partners in the middle of the fight. But things quickly turned ugly for Mena, who clearly struggled against Baran’s devastating leg kicks in most parts of the very first round.

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That’s when Alejandra De Benito intervened and completely turned the tide. Despite being tagged in for only about 15 seconds, De Benito was able to decisively end the fight with a neck choke and save her team in under a minute.

That was some brutal effort, and no doubt the video quickly went viral because fans couldn’t help but quip that the woman practically carried the entire team while her boyfriend was getting beaten up beforehand.

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Social media reactions were ruthless but hilarious, as fans noted that every time the UFC takes a weekend off, the combat sports world somehow invents a completely new MMA format. One fan wrote, “The s— that gets out when there’s no UFC is crazy.”

More fans chimed in with a similar sentiment and comments such as “Literally every weekend there’s no UFC, a new form of MMA is spawned lol” and “Every single week I see a new MMA league.”

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Others focused entirely on De Benito rescuing her partner. One fan wrote, “Real knight in shining armor… needed his princess to save him.” More continued with the royalty comments, as one fan commented, “She carried the whole thing, a queen!!👑” Another added, “Real recognizes real; she saw him struggling and said… not on my watch, princess.”

More joined in to praise Alejandro Mena for that complete domination.

“Girlfriend said ‘not on my watch’ and cleaned house,” a fan shared. Another chimed in with, “Real ones know she carried that whole thing.”

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The viral fight also became another example of how influencer-driven combat events are continuing to evolve into increasingly bizarre entertainment hybrids. Between slap fighting, influencer boxing, tag-team MMA, and whatever Dogfight Wild just produced in Madrid, fans are certain that combat sports reach their most chaotic experimental phase when there is no UFC card on the weekend.

And to prove it even further, we also got to see a Sumo wrestler take on a boxer in Spain.

Sumo prevails over boxing in a fight straight out of a wild dream at Dogfight Wild Tournament

And somehow, the madness at Dogfight Wild Tournament 4 still was not finished. While fans were already going crazy over the viral couple’s MMA bout, the Madrid crowd also witnessed an absolutely ridiculous boxing and sumo wrestling match that looked like something out of an old fighting video game.

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Chiyotairyu Hidemasa, a former sumo wrestler, faced boxer Jorge Jr. in one of the weirdest style-versus-style fights ever seen. And for the first two rounds, pure physics dominated the fight. Chiyotairyu marched forward like a truck, crushing the fighter with sheer size, pressure, and pure force.

Jorge Jr struggled early on and even got dropped after being blasted backward by the former sumo star’s unrelenting strikes. However, once the later rounds arrived, the fight suddenly shifted. The giant began to slow down as exhaustion kicked in, and Jorge Jr. finally started landing clean boxing combinations while the crowd exploded behind him.

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For a moment, it looked like the boxer might pull off a miraculous comeback. Despite the late rally, the judges eventually awarded the fight to Chiyotairyu on points due to the damage and domination he established early on.

Sumo eventually triumphed over boxing in Madrid, and Dogfight Wild Tournament 4 turned out to be even more bizarre than fans already imagined it would be.