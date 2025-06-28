Girlfriend Vitoria Brum Sends Powerful Message as Charles Oliveira Clears UFC 317 Weight Cut

The UFC 317 lightweight championship main event is green-lit—a wave of relief from fans as both fighters made weight. There was a scary moment that made fans skip a beat when Ilia Topuria’s initial weight read half a pound above the 155-lb limit. But then, upon rechecking the scales—it read 155 lbs. So the former featherweight champion is on point? And his opponent? Despite his grueling weight cut, Charles Oliveira managed to make weight at a half pound less, i.e., 154.5 lbs. We’d seen images of the former lightweight champion surrounded by his team in the final hours of the weight cut. Post his weight cut, his girlfriend, Vitoria Brum, shared a powerful message for her beau.

The Brazilian ex-champ had often quoted his family as being the source of his strength. After the birthday of his daughter, Tayla, ‘Do Bronx’ wet on an 11-fight winning streak—winning the lightweight title in the process and defending it twice. And with the birth of his son, Dominick, Charles Oliveira hopes to create the same level of success against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317.

Vitoria Brum was quick to celebrate his moment with a post on Instagram. She shared a picture of herself comforting a blanket-wrapped Oliveira during the lightweight contender’s weight-cut. In the caption, she wrote, “We won the biggest war, beaten weight, you’re f—– up, you’re not the one they call you “enlightened” I love you I’m very proud of the man you are, let’s get your belt and take it where he should never have left, our champion ❤️.” ‘Do Bronx’ responded to the motivation with two words and one emoji – “Te amo ♥️.”

Thiago Silva, Norma Dumont, Cris Cyborg, and many others applauded in the comments section. But Brum’s words are likely all the motivation that Oliveira needs to secure a win over Ilia Topuria. But there’s one more factor that boosted ‘Do Bronx’s confidence.

Charles Oliveira shows confidence against Ilia Topuria prior to UFC 317

During the UFC 317 media day, the former lightweight champion claimed, “I’m a guy that continues to stay thirsty, that is always for the win. This is for my legacy, for my history. I’m ready for this fight. He’s younger, comes in undefeated, but does he want it more than I do? Does he have more hunger, more thirst than I have? Every fighter has different levels of things, different approaches to things. Ilia’s just coming out there very young, very hungry. He’s also undefeated. But there’s a lot to prove still. In reality, everyone knows what’s going to happen. He’s another dude that’s talking that’s going to fold in front of me.”

The thing is, Oliveira came from the bottom of the pit in the favelas of Guaruja, São Paulo—in miserable condition. And that’s where his hunger comes from. He has since found success and launched social projects to help children in need in Guarujá. That sense of purpose has kept him focused on becoming the LW champion once again. Speaking through a translator, he said, “It’s something emotional. I have all the confidence in the world that on Saturday, you’re going to hear Charles Oliveira is the champion, and I’m going to be the champion once again.”

For now, all we can do is wait and watch the story unfold, because just like Oliveira, ‘El Matador’ has also expressed immense confidence heading into UFC 317. With a 16-fight undefeated streak, Topuria remains the fan favorite. Will the Brazilian underdog secure a win this Saturday?