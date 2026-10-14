“Give Her the Ariel Treatment”: Fans Not Happy With Reporter’s $20M Eddie Hearn Fight Question to Dana White

Dana White and Eddie Hearn’s generational beef took a fresh turn after Misfits boss Kalle Sauerland offered them a highly lucrative deal. The offer included a $20 million winner-take-all purse for a 6-round bout featuring 2-minute rounds. A female reporter, curious about a potential boxing fight, ended up asking Dana White about the offer, much to the fans’ dismay.

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“Okay. And then lastly for me,” she asked White at the latest Contender Series post-fight press conference. “Misfits has offered you $20 million to put on the fight between you and Eddie Hearn (breaks into laughter). I know.”

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At first, the UFC CEO gave the reporter the most disapproving side-eye expression before finally answering the question.

“Sounds like they got what they were looking for,” White responded.

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Dana White’s reaction was definitely vague, but it’s clear that he is not interested in fighting Eddie Hearn for $20 million under the Misfits banner. However, despite the UFC CEO’s apparent reluctance, his past comments show he was once really interested in throwing down with his rival promoter.

In March 2026, White attended Piers Morgan’s show, where he revealed, “If Eddie wants to box, we can box.” Later, White also revealed at the UFC 327 post-fight presser that Turki Alalshikh has been interested in the fight. Around a similar timeframe, Misfits also jumped into the game, initially offering $10 million for the fight.

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Imago 2024 Republican National Convention MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 18: Dana White, president of Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC speaks during the Republican National Convention RNC at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Thursday, July 18, 2024. United States World. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxJacekxBoczarskix

Eddie Hearn, however, showed considerable interest in boxing Dana White and even addressed the situation in the EssentiallySports exclusive interview in April 2026.

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The Matchroom Boxing promoter also revealed that Turki Alalshikh was intrigued by the prospect of two moguls fighting each other and had planned to offer $60 million, with $30 million for each man.

Despite the massive buildup surrounding a potential clash between two of the biggest promoters in combat sports, the matchup appears to be far from becoming a reality. Talks have taken place, but they seem far from serious, particularly on White’s side.

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Perhaps the fans sensed that there was no real credibility behind the reporter’s question, and they shared their disdain for her through various comments on social media.

Fans criticize reporter over Dana White vs. Eddie Hearn question

One fan wrote, “A lot of people are wasting their credentials.” Another user commented, “Her laughing and dana just not giving a f—k is killing me; she better get fired.”

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A different user, however, wanted the female reporter to receive the Ariel Helwani treatment, writing, “Give her the Ariel treatment.”

The fan was referring to the UFC’s decision to revoke veteran journalist Ariel Helwani’s credentials to cover UFC events on-site after he broke the news of Brock Lesnar’s return at UFC 200 before the promotion could announce it. The female reporter did not commit an offense remotely comparable to Helwani’s, so she appears to be in the clear for now.

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However, that did not stop fans from criticizing her. One fan suggested, “Yeah, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to ask stupid questions to go viral- if you are credentialed for an MMA event, why are you asking questions about Boxing?”

This is not the first time Dana White has clashed with a reporter. The UFC CEO frequently tussles with journalists during post-fight press conferences. One notable instance occurred at the UFC 295 press conference when a reporter asked White whether he would consider organizing a Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight in collaboration with the PFL.

The reporter raised the question because Ngannou was signed to the PFL while Jones was under contract with the UFC. Both promotions’ events were being broadcast on ESPN at the time, meaning White could potentially arrange the superfight he had wanted to make happen for years. However, instead of giving the journalist a straightforward answer, the UFC CEO called the question “stupid”.

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Another instance occurred at UFC 317 last year, when journalists’ questions infuriated fans, prompting some to demand that they all be fired.

One fan joined the backlash, stating, “I mean honestly this question got clipped on some of the biggest fight news pages so she got what she wanted it’s just lame these are the dumba—s questions you try and ask for clout when there’s so much more important things to ask lol.”

Fans were clearly unhappy with the journalist asking White about boxing Eddie Hearn for a substantial sum of money. However, the reactions once again show that from the UFC president to the reporters covering the promotion, no one is safe from the fans’ wrath.