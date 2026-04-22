“Give Us a F—king Answer, Baldy”: Darren Till Slams “Egotistical” Dana White Amid Alleged UFC Fall

Darren Till is taking direct aim at Dana White, blasting the UFC CEO for an ‘egotistical’ attitude that he claims is contributing to the promotion’s downfall. According to the former UFC middleweight, who once shared a very cordial relationship with White during his stint in the company, the issue lies in the UFC CEO’s reluctance to answer tough questions as well as the media’s complicity in not asking him tough questions about the promotion.

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“I do like Dana, but I just think Dana’s ego is getting a little bit too much out of control,” Till said on the Ariel Helwani show. “I think he’s totally switched off from UFC. I don’t even watch the UFC no more, really. I couldn’t tell you half the people who fight on it. The events just aren’t juicy no more. I think they’ve got very few stars left. And I’m pissed off, to be honest, with the media side of things.

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“Every time Dana’s in a scrum, it’s like these reporters are scared to say the real thing. When they do ask questions, Dana’s all sort of like, ‘Who gives a s—?’ We give a s—! I give a s—! So give us a f—ing answer, baldy. Take your ego away. I’m sorry to slag him, because I’ll go on one now, but I give a s—. What do you mean, ‘Who gives a s—?’ We give a s—, so give us some f—ng answers. It just annoys me, it’s just too much ego.”

When it comes to Dana White’s recent responses, his answer about why a Jon Jones deal couldn’t be finalized for the White House event didn’t sit well with many. For context, the UFC CEO has maintained that there were never any negotiations with ‘Bones’ for the June 14 card, while the former champ claimed the promotion offered him $15 million and not a penny more, which ultimately led to the deal falling apart.

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On this issue, reporters pressed White on why the fight collapsed, and his blunt response was, “Who gives a s—t?” With two conflicting accounts from either side, fans and experts have been left in the dark about what really happened. Even prominent MMA journalist Ariel Helwani echoed a similar concern, questioning White’s reluctance to provide a clearer explanation. Moreover, White gave the same response when reporters asked him about the UFC using AI for its recent promos, a move that also drew criticism from fans.

Though Englishman’s backlash at Dana White isn’t unfounded, why does Till believe the UFC boss’s attitude is tied to the promotion’s alleged decline?

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A recent report shed light on the UFC’s PPV numbers from 2024 to 2025, revealing a total aggregate of 1.782 million buys. In comparison, Conor McGregor’s trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier alone pulled in over 1.8 million buys. That contrast highlights the promotion’s current struggle with star power.

Moreover, the promotion not making blockbuster matchups like Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira or Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev due to negotiation issues may have reinforced Till’s belief that ego-driven decisions are contributing to the UFC’s recent dip in numbers.

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Now, that’s not the only thing Darren Till happens to be frustrated about when it comes to Dana White.

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Darren Till doesn’t like the idea of Dana White vs Eddie Hearn

Currently, Dana White’s ongoing beef with Eddie Hearn has taken over the combat sports world. The two have been trading barbs ever since the UFC CEO entered the boxing business with Zuffa. But after they signed Matchroom Boxing’s marquee fighter Conor Benn, that feud reached another level. In response, the British promoter signed UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall under his management company, turning it into a full-fledged war.

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Following the back-and-forth, both promoters have even threatened each other with a boxing match, reportedly teasing a $60 million purse. While many fans might enjoy seeing that spectacle in the future, Darren Till appears completely frustrated with the situation, blaming White’s ego for promoters acting like fighters.

“It’s like, as a fighter, sometimes you’d have the fighter’s friend talking s— to ya,” Till said in the same interview. “But you can’t fight, why are you talking? You’ll get your jaw snapped. The fighters should be fighting. It’s like the managers when they’re arguing, have you seen the state of half of these managers? They all just look like potatoes, and they’re all arguing like they’re about that life. You just do your jobs and sign contracts, you f—ing morons. Let the fighters fight. It pisses me off.

“Then Eddie and Dana are talking about this ‘biggest fight.’ You’re about 50, it’s not a big fight. For starters, you just can’t fight, and for two, what do you mean ‘This big fight?’ You’re just a pair of numpty, egotistical c—s. It winds me up.”

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So, it seems Dana White has found a new critic in Darren Till, who recently signed with BKFC. With Till now signed to a rival promotion, the UFC world is left to wonder if White will feel compelled to respond.