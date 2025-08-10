‘Glad to Be Alive’: UFC Vegas 109 Fighter Delivers Crucial Health Update After Scary Powerbomb KO Loss

MMA is a wild sport, and UFC Vegas 109 was proof of that. As much as fighters aim to win and become UFC champions, there’s always the risk of injury. And that’s exactly what happened during yesterday’s Fight Night event at the Apex in Las Vegas when 28-year-old Toshiomi Kazama faced Elijah Smith on the preliminary card. Towards the end of the first round, caught in a triangle choke attempt from Kazama, Elijah Smith, unable to escape, resorted to a powerbomb. He lifted the Japanese fighter and slammed him onto the mat, instantly knocking him out cold, reminiscent of the scary powerbomb Quinton Jackson gave Ricardo Arona in 2004.

Smith followed the powerbomb up with a couple more punches before the fight was stopped. Toshiomi Kazama was left unconscious, ending the bantamweight bout before it could even reach the second round, and ‘Swift’ was declared the winner. What’s more, reporter Karyn Bryant later shared in a backstage interview that Toshiomi Kazama was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital for medical evaluation.

However, despite the scary end, a CT scan revealed everything was fine, and he was discharged soon. It was indeed a terrifying moment for fans, but fortunately, the 11-5 fighter shared a positive update with fans a few hours ago. Earlier today, Hirotaka Nakada, a member of Kazama’s camp, shared a happy update. While Kazama will likely be feeling the effects of the slam, Nakada’s update confirmed he’s doing fine and is at Five Guys enjoying a burger. “Defeat at Five Guys 🍔. For now, I’m just really glad to be alive…” Nakada quoted Toshiomi Kazama as saying. The image showed him giving a thumbs up while holding a smile.

Toshiomi Kazama, who entered the UFC through the Road to UFC tournament for Asian prospects in 2022, earned his contract with a unanimous decision win but has since gone 1-3 in his last four fights on MMA’s biggest stage. Smith, on the other hand, joined the promotion via Dana White’s Contender Series last year and remains undefeated in two UFC appearances. But with slams being an extremely rare finish in UFC history, occurring only a handful of times, the 9-1 fighter’s accomplishment in just 4 minutes and 10 seconds was enough to unsettle even Henry Cejudo.

Henry Cejudo stunned after rare slam KO finish

After the KO, as Toshiomi Kazama lay motionless, the arena fell silent before medics rushed in. Thankfully, he regained consciousness quickly. Smith, showing respect, said afterward, “I just want to pray for my opponent, hopefully he makes it home safe. I knew I had the ability to keep up with the guy on the ground. I’m still just as good as they come. I knew I had to slam him correctly. Unfortunately, I had to slam him on his dome piece.”

Ultimately, Henry Cejudo soon chimed in on X, writing, “That was one of the best slams in UFC history! Elijah Smith is a PROBLEM in the bantamweight division. Considering a move back to flyweight after tonight.” For the UFC double champ to even hint at changing divisions after that performance speaks volumes. It wasn’t just the knockout that impressed him; it was the message that Elijah Smith could be a future contender in an already stacked division. And when praise comes from a former ‘champ-champ,’ it carries weight.

Now, as Elijah Smith’s victory marked his second straight win in the UFC, he gave a nod to ‘Rampage’ Jackson after the fight, acknowledging the legacy of rare and devastating knockouts. As for Cejudo, the night was a reminder that the bantamweight division is evolving rapidly and may be more dangerous than ever.

That said, what are your thoughts on Toshiomi Kazama’s powerbomb KO loss?