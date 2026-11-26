GLORY kickboxer Iliass Hammouche is facing a serious legal storm after being arrested in the Netherlands as part of a major healthcare fraud investigation involving almost €25 million ($27.4 million) in payments. Authorities have also carried out searches across the Netherlands and Spain, seizing vehicles, weapons, cash, jewelry, designer bags, and watches. Dutch authorities announced the arrests on November 24, leaving the GLORY fighter facing allegations that could have major consequences for his career and future outside the ring.

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Hammouche is one of the main suspects alongside his brother, Hakim H., in two linked investigations that have resulted in eight arrests. The allegations first reported by Ad.nl include habitual money laundering, document forgery, and participation in a criminal organization. However, these are still allegations at this stage, and the kickboxer has not been convicted of any wrongdoing.

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There’s some context to that $27.4 million figure, too. This is about payments that were identified by investigators as being received by care staffing agencies between January 2022 and August 2025, including money passed on by major national care providers. The figure represents the money flow being examined by authorities, rather than a confirmed $27.4 million fraud loss.

Imago Stockbilder 04/2026 Boxhandschuhe im Ring Kassel Hessen Deutschland *** Stock photos 04 2026 Boxing gloves in the ring Kassel Hessen Germany Copyright: xLobeca/RalfxHomburgx

Iliass Hammouche has been identified as the person behind Hamber Zorg, a youth-care business in Boskoop, and is among several people from the care sector caught up in the investigation.

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His lawyer, Jaap-Willem Roozemond, has pushed back against parts of the allegations, stating that no weapons were found on the kickboxer. Roozemond has also argued that the allegations and evidence should be assessed separately for each company involved rather than treated as one broad conclusion.

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The wider investigation had already drawn attention before the arrests, with authorities previously examining a network spanning 12 addresses across the Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and central Netherlands regions. The investigation involves staffing businesses, financial holdings, and care providers.

Investigators are looking into allegations of questionable qualifications, fake placements, and invoices for care services that were allegedly never delivered.

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As of the November 24 announcement, all four suspects in the Labour Inspectorate investigation remained in pretrial detention. Three suspects in the separate police investigation were also still being held, while one person had been released.

How the alleged money scheme involving Iliass Hammouche worked

Investigators are examining whether two companies received almost $27.4 million from another staffing agency linked to the case. Authorities suspect the businesses used what has been described as a “cash compensation model” to make allegedly criminal proceeds appear legitimate.

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According to the allegations, care workers were paid in illicit cash rather than through agency bank accounts, while staffing-related payments were routed through companies. Investigators believe substantial sums were then transferred abroad.

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Authorities are also investigating whether some of the agencies operated largely as shell businesses, with some allegedly having few or no employees of their own and relying on other companies to provide workers.

This has raised further questions over whether workers were actually supplied as claimed and whether they held the qualifications required for their positions.

The investigation is particularly significant because it involves money flowing through the healthcare sector, with authorities seeking to establish whether care services were genuinely provided and whether the workers involved were properly qualified.

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Iliass Hammouche’s arrest also comes shortly after another combat sports figure became involved in a major criminal investigation.

Just two days earlier, an American tourist in Bangkok died following an alleged violent confrontation with an Italian Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and former MMA fighter. Authorities are still investigating whether the fighter acted in self-defense or used excessive force.

For Hammouche, the legal battle is now unfolding far from the GLORY kickboxing ring. He last fought at GLORY Collision 9 on June 13, 2026, losing to Bosnian fighter Mesud Selimovic by unanimous decision.

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Despite his arrest and the allegations surrounding the healthcare investigation, the fighter remains listed on the active GLORY Kickboxing roster. He has not been officially released by the promotion and currently has no fight scheduled on GLORY’s late-2026 calendar.