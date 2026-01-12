Golden Globes Appearance Has UFC Fans Shipping Brian Ortega and Mackenzie Dern

A few years ago, MMA hardly had a seat at the Hollywood table. Now? The UFC is coming to the Golden Globes as if it belongs there… On a night normally reserved for actors and directors, it felt like the UFC was delivering a message: we’re now a part of the entertainment world, whether you like it or not.

That’s exactly what it was. With the UFC officially entering the Paramount/CBS family in 2026, the promotional appearance was not coincidental. The strange thing is that Mackenzie Dern and Brian Ortega didn’t even do much on stage. They showed up, had their moment, and then left. But the internet didn’t need any speech, as the visuals were enough.

UFC stuns the world with Golden Globes cameo

On the red carpet, Brian Ortega and Mackenzie Dern seemed to be at ease in their new roles. It didn’t take long for the UFC to announce this major feat, as they wrote on their social media, “The Octagon 🤝 Hollywood @MackenzieDern and @BrianTCity represented the UFC at the Golden Globes tonight!”

Speaking to MTV, ‘T-City’ described the move as the UFC returning to its traditional identity.

“We’ve always been entertainment,” Ortega said. “Seen more as more of a sport, but now we’re crossing over into entertainment. You see a lot of fighters, a lot of people now crossing into the film industry. And I think it’s a perfect marriage.”

Dern also embraced the fun side of it. She joked that fighters “make good action figures” and claimed that the arrangement will benefit both fighters and Paramount.

“I feel like they’re going to reach so many different people,” Dern continued. “So it’s really exciting, and I think big things are coming. I’m super happy to be a champion and be representing the Golden Globes with Brian. We’re like so excited.”

That alone would have been enough to get people talking. But, as always, fans spun it into a plot. And the biggest storyline wasn’t the Paramount era. It was Dern and Ortega.

Fans pair Brian Ortega and Mackenzie Dern after witnessing them at the Golden Globes

With Brian Ortega’s former partner, Tracy Cortez, moving on with life, announcing her relationship and then breakup with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, fans want ‘T-City’ to get back into dating. And after seeing Mackenzie Dern pair up with Ortega, they couldn’t help but ship the two together.

“Next UFC couple 😂,” a fan wrote, with another one rushing in with sheer gossip energy, commenting, “T city! And Dern, who shipping? 😍😍”

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, the stars from Heated Rivalry, were about to take center stage to present the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television trophy. Announcer Marc Malkin then made a surprising call, which served as a cue for Ortega and Dern.

“Our next presenters are so hot they get mobbed everywhere they go,” Malkin said. “So we had to bring in some extra security … from the UFC!”

The responses grew stronger when others noticed how they looked together: “Holy comeback from Ortega 😭 Dern is such a beauty.”

As Malkin made that announcement, Ortega and Dern walked onto the stage, did a quick stop-and-turn, then swiftly headed off to the wings. Their brief appearance lasted about 30 seconds. But it undoubtedly stood out.

Then followed the Ortega appreciation wave, which shows up anytime “T-City” looks like he’s stepped out of a movie scene.

“T City clean 🔥 let’s go,” a fan wrote. Another commented, “Clean suit, clean glasses, brothers got style.” Some kept it basic and honest: “Brian Ortega looking clean,” and “Brian Ortega representing the UFC 🔥.”

Of course, the occasion was not universally appreciated. A different group rolled their eyes as they watched the same clip, because they had been waiting for Ortega to return to the cage.

“Brian does everything but fight,” a viewer said, and another fan questioned the choice made by the UFC, saying, “Couldn’t have invited anyone else?”

Still, the bigger point landed, whether people liked the cameo or not. The UFC has forced its way into Hollywood’s biggest room like it was normal. Mackenzie Dern and Brian Ortega may not have talked on stage, but their presence did the talking. And judging by the shipping, the compliments, and the backlash all happening at once… the UFC got exactly what it wanted: attention.