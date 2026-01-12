Golden Globes Stream Puts UFC’s $7.7B Paramount Deal Under Scrutiny as Fans Panic

The UFC’s Hollywood moment was meant to look like a victory lap. The Golden Globes’ appearance and the red carpet presence had to carry the “we’ve arrived” energy. With the promotion officially joining the Paramount/CBS family in 2026, fans had every reason to hope that the broadcast side of things would also improve. A bigger platform means more money and more reach, right? Well, not exactly.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As the stream happened, the conversation instantly shifted from glamour to panic. Viewers watching the Golden Globes on Paramount+ noticed something that provoked every UFC fan’s worst nightmare: the broadcast was roughly a minute behind the live CBS feed. It wasn’t a minor delay, but kind of a “two plays behind” gap that has fans thinking about future fight nights already.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans panic over Paramount+ delay, UFC broadcast switch questioned

The delay may seem insignificant to casual viewers, but MMA aficionados do not watch like casual viewers. During the live fights, they stay online, refresh X (formerly Twitter), and interact in group conversations. Basically, they track round by round. And when the stream fell behind, fans knew what that meant: spoilers everywhere.

“You’re also gonna be dealing with spoilers if you’re on here during fights,” one fan pointed out immediately, basically describing the disaster in one sentence. From there, complaints escalated into a full-fledged Paramount roast. “I didn’t expect the Paramount to be this bad; that’s crazy,” another fan replied.

A user mocked the fanbase for believing in the switch: “You guys really thought Paramount Plus was going to be better?” The tech critique only got worse: “They have the worst interface of all streaming apps.” And as soon as that door opened, the confidence collapsed completely. “Their servers are garbage, and s— falls below 480p on a 1 GB wired connection constantly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some supporters used the delay to drag ESPN as well. According to one comment, “ESPN game cast is 2 minutes ahead.” Another wrote, “Hard to be worse than ESPN. Let’s hope not.” However, not everyone was hopeful. Some already believed the $7.7 billion deal was a mistake: “Made the wrong switch to Paramount, imo.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Then the paranoia set in. Because a delayed stream doesn’t just affect viewing… it affects money. Specifically, live betting. “Goodbye UFC live betting if that’s the norm,” one fan commented. Another went even further, connecting dots that seemed a little too convenient: “Is this because of the recent betting scandal?” Then came the conclusion that many saw coming: “This is to avoid live betting, y’all.”

The last section is where things become messy. The UFC is already under intense scrutiny from the FBI as well as the Nevada State Athletic Commission after a featherweight bout at UFC Vegas 110, which featured Isaac Dulgarian‘s highly questionable performance. To make things worse, there were weird line movements, sportsbooks refunding bets, and later, contracts being terminated.

So, when something as simple as stream timing seems to be off, viewers don’t always treat it as a technological glitch. But who knows for sure? Maybe it’s just a normal streaming delay. Maybe Paramount+ simply follows broadcast TV, as many platforms do. But UFC fans aren’t in a patient mood—not with $7.7 billion at stake and a new era being pitched as a premium upgrade. And to add insult to injury, the 2026 fight cards raised more questions than provide answers.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC’s 2026 plans raise major concerns

The impatience isn’t limited to streaming delays. It’s also about what the UFC will truly offer to fans once the Paramount era begins. A $7.7 billion deal raises expectations as fans hope for bigger cards, clearer title paths, and fewer gimmicks. Instead, the early signs of 2026 have given many people the impression that the UFC believes it can get away with anything because there is still no serious competition to enforce quality control.

The main concern is what the UFC chooses to prioritize. UFC 324 is the perfect example. Before Dana White announced the main event, he revealed that the division is stuck since Ilia Topuria will be taking a break for personal reasons. And the “solution” became Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title.

ADVERTISEMENT

This fight may have been entertaining on its own, but it sounds really bizarre when it comes with an interim title at stake. Especially with Arman Tsarukyan ruling the lightweight scene and still waiting for an opportunity to fight for the title. Fans can see through what seems to be popularity dressed up as meritocracy. But we aren’t done yet.

Imago UFC Fight Night in Doha : Dan Hooker v Arman Tsarukyan Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia prepares to face Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a lightweight bout fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar. on November 22, 2025. DOHA Qatar Copyright: xNOUSHADxTHEKKAYILx

The second-numbered event follows the same pattern, with Alexander Volkanovski facing Diego Lopes in a rematch despite Lopes having only one win since their last meeting. Meanwhile, guys like Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev keep doing everything right while others skip the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House card in June is expected to be the big payoff, but even that is uncertain with prominent stars already ruled out. So, although the UFC promises the biggest era ever, fans are wondering if they’re going to get premium pricing, energy mixed with budget matchmaking choices, and a streaming platform full of delays.