“Good for Everybody”: UFC Rival CEO Hopes for Rousey vs. Carano Card’s Success

Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), in collaboration with Netflix, is all set to light up the MMA world with their first event. This would eventually mean the birth of another competition for Dana White’s UFC. While that may be concerning for White & Co., the PFL CEO, John Martin, is seemingly all excited to have one more competitor.

“I mean, I’ve been talking to them too,” said John Martin on The Ariel Helwani Show. “And I think they’re really interested to see how May performs, MVP. And I think they know they’re the only game in town right now, right? So they’re going to do whatever they think is in their best interest. I actually hope May succeeds.

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Why not have more platforms interested in MMA, which gives more opportunities for fighters? It’s good for everybody… I hope it works. I really do, and I respect the card that they put together.”

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For those unaware, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) is arguably the second-best MMA promotion after UFC. PFL, in particular, as a budding promotion, is eyeing to disrupt UFC’s monopoly. Be it through big signings like Francis Ngannou or by acquiring other promotions like Bellator, they have made their attempts.

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However, according to many MMA veterans, including Matt Brown, PFL is struggling to reach similar heights. For Brown, the reason is clear. It is the lack of a proper business model and the “fighter-first” approach, where they used to lay out $1 million for every winner. Although since 2025 the promotion has reduced the cash prize to $500,000, the outcomes remain the same.

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But Jake Paul’s MVP is coming with an interesting new business model. As such, for the inaugural MMA event, they are reportedly offering everyone a one-fight deal. And, in the process, they have arguably set up an exciting card, featuring some standout MMA fighters.

Headlining the event on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in California will be a bout between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, former UFC and PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to fight Philipe Lins of Brazil. These are surely interesting matchups. But what does the UFC head honcho feel about this?

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Dana White on former UFC fighter joining MVP x Netflix MMA card

Dana White has always been very vocal when it comes to criticizing the rival promotions. Time and again, the PFL executives have received flak from the UFC head honcho. But surprisingly, such statements are yet to come against Most Valuable Promotions.

However, since the MVP x Netflix MMA card announcement, White has seemingly talked about it only twice. The first instance was when he revealed how Ronda Rousey was supposed to make her MMA return in the UFC. And the second time was when he heard of Nate Diaz joining the same card.

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“He came in and met with me a couple of weeks ago,” said White during the UFC London post-fight press conference. “We had a good time, and I think Nate just got an offer he couldn’t refuse. I haven’t talked to him since then, but I’m happy for him.”

Yes, even ‘The Stockton Slugger is coming back. On May 16, he will be against Mike Perry at the undercard of the Rousey vs. Carano event. And as it seems, Dana White is pretty content with the idea of Diaz and other former UFC stars signing up for Jake Paul‘s first MMA event as a promoter.

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On that note, do you think White would be bothered if the event turned out to be a success? At least, PFL CEO John Martin wants it to be a hit to bring in more platforms like MVP in the MMA market. But will that have an impact on UFC’s monopoly? Only time will tell!