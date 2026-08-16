“Good Job”: Herb Dean Redeems Himself After Saving Injured Veteran From Further Damage During Retirement Fight at UFC 330

Herb Dean’s night at UFC 330 appeared to be heading in the wrong direction after the veteran referee was repeatedly booed by the crowd at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. It became particularly apparent when Dean stepped in to officiate the prelims fight between Tresean Gore and Vicente Luque. However, the longtime official eventually earned the approval of fans after making a timely stoppage that prevented a UFC veteran from absorbing unnecessary punishment in what turned out to be his final fight.

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Herb Dean officiated the lightweight fight between Esteban Ribovics and Edson Barboza. From the opening bell, Ribovics looked like the better fighter as he brought the fire to the veteran. He tagged Barboza multiple times during the first round, and it seemed like the Argentinian could score a quick finish. But Barboza managed to survive, only to endure another barrage of strikes.

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The second round proved to be the beginning of the end for Barboza.

Ribovics continued the onslaught, dropping the Brazilian legend with heavy strikes. However, Dean stepped in at the right moment to wave off the contest at 1:32, saving Barboza from taking any further damage.

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After suffering his fourth defeat in a row, Edson Barboza finally hung up his gloves, bringing his career of more than a decade to an end. He broke down in tears as he announced his retirement. But while the MMA world suddenly turned its attention toward honoring Barboza’s remarkable career, Herb Dean received praise for his timely stoppage in the City of Brotherly Love.

“Time to give Herb Dean some cheers after that stoppage. It was enough already,” MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin wrote on X.

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Following the seasoned journalist, several others also praised Herb Dean for his impressive stoppage.

“Herb’s interruption was absolutely spot-on. So sad that Edson’s last fight had to end like this… it’s really tough to watch a legend bow out in this way. I hope they put together a cool tribute to release now”

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“Herb Dean with a mercy stoppage. Edson Barboza is done. #UFC330”

“Good job by Herb Dean to get in there”

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“Herb Dean finally makes a wise decision.”

“Herb Dean does something right for once #UFC330”