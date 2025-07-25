Good News for Dana White as UFC Abu Dhabi Headliner Drops Verdict on $1.3 Billion Rival

Months have passed since Reinier de Ridder split from Chatri Sityodtong and ONE Championship, but the bad blood between them hasn’t faded. Since making his exit, De Ridder has found new life in the UFC. After a brief but eye-catching appearance at UAE Warriors 51 — which served as his launching pad — the former ONE double champion signed with the Dana White & Co. and hasn’t looked back. He’s currently riding a 4-0 streak, boasting wins over names like Kevin Holland and Bo Nickal.

Tomorrow night in Abu Dhabi, De Ridder faces his toughest test yet — a high-stakes showdown against former UFC middleweight king Robert Whittaker at the Etihad Arena. But even as his UFC rise continues, the ghosts of his ONE Championship past still linger. Adding an extra layer of emotion to the Abu Dhabi card is the debut of his old training partner and BJJ icon Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida — who, like De Ridder, carries lingering frustration with Chatri Sityodtong and his former promotion. If he secures a win, de Ridder could break into UFC’s top‑10 middleweight rankings for the first time, accelerating his climb toward title contention.

In a recent interview with Damon Martin on YouTube, De Ridder opened up about reuniting with Almeida on this card: “I’m so happy for that guy ” Buchecha”— that he’s finally free and able to get fights too. So it’s very, very cool to be here together in Abu Dhabi and to showcase jiu-jitsu in a place that’s special for jiu-jitsu as well… And he’s very special in this regard as well. As a coach, he’s doing amazing work. As a cornerman, he’s really growing. So yeah, special to have him in my corner. Things are looking good for us — not as good for ONE at the moment, unfortunately.”

Buchecha officially became a free agent after completing his ONE contract in July 2025, and the UFC reportedly has serious interest in signing him, with both sides awaiting formal confirmation ahead of his showdown against Martin Buday at UFC on ABC 9.

Meanwhile, ONE Championship continues to struggle behind the scenes. Multiple reports have indicated that the Thailand-based promotion is dealing with mounting financial troubles, critical scrutiny, and increasing debt — challenges that have significantly impacted their ability to book fights for its roster.

Back in 2024, De Ridder publicly advised fighters against signing with ONE, delivering a stark message:

“There is nothing there.” The financial issues are just one part of the bigger picture. The promotion has reportedly laid off several employees and lost a number of its top athletes. Standout names like Mikey Musumeci and Danielle Kelly have already parted ways with the organization.

Reinier de Ridder slams ONE Championship for “ruining” careers after UFC debut

“Biggest failure,” said Arjan Singh Bhullar as he slammed ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, calling out his questionable business ethics and failures in managing the sport. Reinier de Ridder echoed a similar experience. Despite being one of the promotion’s top stars, De Ridder struggled to secure fights, faced favoritism within the organization, and ultimately saw his prime years go to waste.

In MMA, the window for a fighter’s peak is narrow — especially for those in their 30s. De Ridder’s prolonged inactivity didn’t just halt his momentum inside the cage, it also brought financial strain and personal stress for his family. In recent years, ONE Championship has gradually shifted its focus away from MMA, placing more attention on kickboxing and Muay Thai. Following De Ridder’s exit, CEO Chatri Sityodtong publicly criticized the former two-division champion.

But for De Ridder, the biggest frustration was seeing elite fighters being sidelined while they were still in their prime. Speaking to Uncrowned, De Ridder voiced his anger: ” Obviously, money’s running out and whatever, but they’re just making the wrong decisions. Why would you want to f*** up somebody’s career? I just don’t understand. Our time is so short. We only have a couple of years in our prime, and they’re just trying to ruin people’s careers. It’s just that plain and simple. It’s coming out more and more. Everybody sees what’s going on. It’s just, why? I don’t know.”

The outlook continues to worsen for ONE Championship. Fighter exits are becoming more common — and now, entire gyms are cutting ties. In a major blow, Thailand’s renowned Petchyindee Academy has pulled all its fighters from the promotion, citing unresolved contract issues.