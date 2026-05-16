“Goofball”: Dana White Mocked After Viral Blunder at Power Slap Event

Being a public figure, leading the world’s biggest MMA promotion isn’t easy. But UFC CEO Dana White pulls it off quite well. Yet, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t goof up from time to time. And when he does, the fans don’t miss the opportunity to mock him because of it. Something very similar to that happened on Friday.

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His latest blunder came at a Power Slap event, a slapping promotion owned by White himself, separate from the UFC. Power Slap 20 unfolded at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Friday, May 15, 2026, and live-streamed on YouTube. And Dana White tried to go live on Instagram as the event was unfolding, and that’s where everything went downhill.

In the video, White can be seen filming himself, preparing to show his followers something happening at the event. But when he flipped the camera to capture it, the view was zoomed in way too far, making everything impossible to make out clearly. Confused, he switched the camera back and asked out loud, “What the f—k did I do?”

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While the front camera worked normally, every attempt to switch to the rear camera resulted in an uncontrollably zoomed-in image. Unable to fix the issue, Dana White abruptly ended the livestream, saying, “Power Slap, live on YouTube, right now.” Anyway, in case you didn’t catch the action live, here are the results from the event:

Robert Trujillo (c) def. Hayden Johnson by KO (Round 3).

Dorian Perez def. Nate Burnard by Unanimous Decision

Andrew Provost def. Anthony Blackburn by KO (Round 4).

Ayjay Hintz def. Esteban Sabedra by Unanimous Decision

Bryan Scambler def. Glen Hunter by KO (Round 1).

Brandon Wilson def. Brice Jones by TKO (Round 1).

Luke Simonds def. Jaidan Fa’anana-Schultz by Unanimous Decision

Emanuel Muniz def. Ryan Wallace by Unanimous Decision

Gema def. Patricia Blackburn

In any case, Jed I. Goodman later shared White’s Clip on X, and fans quickly flooded the comment section, mocking Dana White.

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Dana White shows off his “best work”

One of the fans mocked White with a sarcastic comment. The fan posted: “Some of your best work.” From the looks of it, his back camera might be malfunctioning.

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Meanwhile, another user felt the obvious solution had escaped White. “Why not just redo the video, man? 😂💀” the user asked. However, he may have checked the phone’s camera afterward and realized it was not working, so he stopped.

Someone else tried to highlight the hypocrisy in White’s actions. “And this pink baldie unc speaks about AI being the future lmao,” the user commented. White previously confessed that the promo for the UFC White House event was made entirely with AI, without having to film at the White House or with his involvement. Even then, Dana White faced backlash from fans for it.

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The next user simply branded him a “Goofball.” However, if his camera suddenly stops working, it might not be entirely his fault.

While everyone mocked him, this fan showed some support. The fan wrote, “Idk how to do that s—t either.” White, however, does the Instagram live thing quite often for announcements and other things.

Having said that, a small blunder appears to have made Dana White the butt of all the jokes. But do you think the blunder was his fault?