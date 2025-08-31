Gordon Ryan Calls “Bullsh*t” as UFC Bjj’s Biggest Competitor Fumbles $1.1 Million Event

CJI 2 was always going to be full of high-level grappling and big personalities, but controversy stole the show early on. The infamous “Tap Gate” occurred during Giancarlo Bodoni‘s match against Taylor Pearman, and while the audience and referees sided with Pearman, Gordon Ryan was quick to let his feelings be known. The heavyweight king didn’t step foot in the tournament, but his voice has already dominated headlines.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 30-year-old’s absence was a statement in itself. Before the event began, he made it clear that he wanted no part of Craig Jones’ promotion, citing bias and questionable decisions despite offering a $1.1 million prize pool. Gordon, however, maintained a careful eye on the action as his New Wave Jiu-Jitsu teammates entered the competition.

What he saw in Bodoni’s loss to Pearman gave him more ammunition to fire directly at Jones and the event itself. The controversy centered on a heel hook exchange in which Bodoni looked to tap against Pearman’s leg. The referees considered it a legitimate submission, and Pearman won.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Bodoni quickly protested, claiming that a single hand slap in that situation did not qualify as a submission signal. Even the audience was divided on the verdict, with many noting that practically every rule set required two or more touches to prove intent. This gray area became the first major flashpoint of CJI 2, and Gordon Ryan wasted no time framing it as evidence of systemic bias.

Ryan unloaded on Craig Jones and the event on his Instagram story: “I advised my entire team against this bias, b——- event, as the team competing picked the refs, judges, and commentators. Never in history has a tap, in any ruleset, EVER consisted of a single tap on the body. It is ALWAYS 2, 3, or more taps, but of course, crooked creg called it as a sub, stacking anything he can against the boys in his bs promotion.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The BJJ GOAT also made it firm that he would never be a part of the tournament organized by Jones: “If you’re asking why I will never be involved in this empty and failed event, this is one of the reasons.” For fans, Tap Gate is more than just a single controversial call; it’s the latest battle in Gordon Ryan and Craig Jones’ ongoing feud.

AD

One made a name for himself by dominating the mats, while the other created a platform to challenge the system. However, as long as Ryan continues to hurl accusations from the sidelines, CJI 2 will be defined less by submissions and more by the storm his words create. And if there is one man who would benefit from it all, it would be none other than Dana White.

Gordon Ryan’s latest claims are the best thing possible for Dana White’s BJJ venture

Gordon Ryan’s attacks on Craig Jones and CJI 2 expose the flaws of independent grappling events at the same time that Dana White is pushing UFC BJJ. Where Jones’ tournament looks messy and controversial, the UFC’s version provides structure, respectability, and a brand that fans are already familiar with. Ryan’s accusations simply strengthen the case for White’s project as the more reliable path forward.

UFC BJJ is designed to fix the chaos. With weight divisions, belts, rigorous anti-doping policies, and professional production, it portrays itself as the refined option compared to its only competitor. The Tap Gate controversy shows how fragile independent tournaments may be, but UFC BJJ positions itself as a stable system ready to bring grappling to a wider audience. Gordon Ryan’s criticism, even if unintentional, steers fans and athletes in that direction.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ryan’s attacks come at a moment when grappling as a broadcast sport is wrestling with credibility. While he dissects CJI’s flaws, UFC BJJ—with formal weight divisions, anti-doping standards, and polished production—is gaining traction as the “cleaner,” more professional alternative. Ryan’s bashing, intentionally or not, amplifies UFC BJJ’s brand narrative.

Yet that irony doesn’t escape fans: Ryan cannot join UFC BJJ due to its strict drug-testing policies—he’s publicly admitted to PED use, and the promotion’s leadership has confirmed he’s ineligible. Still, his barbs indirectly bolster the UFC’s grappling platform—he brings eyes to structural gaps that UFC BJJ promises to fill.