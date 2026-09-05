“Gotta Be Illegal”: Fans Skeptical After MMA Fighter vs. Chimpanzee Reports Go Viral

The internet has spent years debating bizarre hypothetical fight scenarios, but one viral question has now apparently taken a disturbing turn. After the iconic “one gorilla vs. 100 men” debate dominated social media last year, reports of an actual MMA fighter preparing to face a chimpanzee have left fans wondering whether the bizarre matchup could actually happen.

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“A PPV has been set up for an MMA fighter challenging a chimpanzee to a fight,” Complex’s social media account shared on X. “The matchup is sparking a debate online over whether he could actually win against a fully grown chimp.”

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The platform named Cole Johnson, aka Wavy MMA, as the fighter supposedly lined up for the bizarre bout. And somehow, this thing reportedly even has a date: September 11.

Yes, there’s apparently a pay-per-view being pushed around the whole spectacle too, with the broadcast also set to take place on the very same site, making this internet fever dream sound a little more real than anyone probably expected.

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The 24-year-old, who trains at City Kickboxing in New Zealand, previously stated after his very first professional MMA victory that he truly believed he could defeat a chimpanzee in a one-on-one fight.

“I 100% wholeheartedly believe that I could beat a chimpanzee in a brawl,” Johnson said in the post-fight interview. “And all that’s going to piss a lot of you guys off who don’t have a brain.

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“But listen to me, alright? ‘Oh, it’s six times stronger than a human.’ First of all, no, it’s not. You’re hearing s— from the internet and regurgitating it.”

In fact, he repeated the same ‘facts’ on his Instagram. However, it is worth noting that ‘Wavy’ isn’t a seasoned MMA fighter either. He’s 1-0 as a pro, with a unanimous decision win over Harlem Frost at SFC: “Legacy Lives On” in 2025.

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Still, he believes his wrestling and grappling training would give him an advantage against a chimp, despite the animal’s incredible physical advantages. In fact, Cole Johnson even laid out how he sees the fight playing out.

“A chimpanzee is two times the strength of the average human,” he continued. “You know who else is two times the strength of an average human? Me. I’ve been grappling and wrestling my whole life. A chimpanzee is four feet tall and 130 lbs (59 kg).

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“I’m picking it up by its arm, f—– slamming it on the concrete, bro. I don’t care if it bites or I can bite too. I’m a freak. I don’t care. Guys, you guys are underestimating a trained human. I will destroy a chimpanzee.”

Then came the bit that sounded like complete internet nonsense at the time: The 24-year-old stated he’d fight a chimp for $500,000. Fast forward to now, and with the September 11 announcement floating around online, along with a website promoting the matchup, that throwaway comment takes on a whole new meaning.

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But there’s a significant catch here. The old internet claim that chimps are “five times stronger” than humans doesn’t really hold up, just like the MMA fighter claimed. This doesn’t mean that you should test the hypothesis in a cage.

While chimpanzees are weaker than gorillas, an animal that Conor McGregor was willing to take on, as per the research done by Matthew C. O’Neill, Brian R. Umberger, Nicholas B. Holowka, and Peter J. Reiser, chimpanzee muscles can generate significantly greater force than human muscles of the same size, giving them a significant pound-for-pound advantage.

That difference is especially obvious in explosive movements such as pulling and jumping, which is probably the exact kind of information you don’t want to hear before volunteering to fight one. Then there’s the slightly bigger issue: could something like this even legally happen?

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Animal-welfare laws in plenty of places ban animal fighting outright, while others establish tight restrictions on the use of animals in entertainment. And there isn’t really a handy rulebook for “human fights chimpanzee” sitting on the shelf for athletic commissions either.

So, before Cole Johnson could even consider stepping onto a mat, the alleged incident would have to clear a ridiculous number of regulatory, insurance, and safety hurdles. A website referring to it as a pay-per-view event does not imply that it is sanctioned or that it can legally happen the way it’s being advertised.

While the website offers a betting arena, allowing viewers to place a wager on the fight, the little note at the bottom of the website surely makes the whole situation seem a little shady as well.

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“Nothing here constitutes a guarantee of outcome,” it reads. “Watch at your own discretion.”

In fact, even fans have already begun questioning whether the entire thing is real.

Fans question whether the bizarre Cole Johnson vs. Chimpanzee matchup will actually happen

The reports immediately sparked skepticism among fans, with many focusing less on who would win and more on whether a human-versus-chimpanzee fight could ever receive legitimate approval.

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“That’s… gotta be illegal,” one fan wrote. Another predicted that authorities would intervene before the event could take place. “This is going to get rightfully shut down.” More chimed in with comments such as, “No way this is legal” and “FBI, OPEN UP!”

Others were concerned about the animal itself rather than Johnson’s chances. “The possibilities range from animal abuse to a faceless man; it sounds enlightening,” one fan commented. “I’m interested in the matchup, but that’s animal abuse. Leave the poor chimp alone,” another added.

Some fans took an even darker view of what could happen if the event somehow went ahead. “So we will see two things. First is animal abuse. Second, someone died to a chimp for the first time in 21 years,” one user wrote.

“I’m sorry, who is even sanctioning this lol?” another questioned.

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The skepticism only got louder once fans started thinking about the actual matchup. Sure, Cole Johnson has a wrestling and grappling background, but that doesn’t exactly mean those skills would translate into safely controlling a powerful wild animal.

“This is like watching a toddler pick a fight with a bear. Good luck with that,” one fan wrote. “There’s a really good chance the chimp kills him,” another warned. “The chimp would peel his face off,” a third fan claimed.

More joined the list with comments such as, “A grown chimp would maul this idiot to death,” and “He wouldn’t have a face left, much less win.”

So, is September 11 actually going to feature Johnson stepping into a cage with a chimp, or is this just the internet taking a ridiculous idea too far? Until there is solid confirmation of the venue, rules, sanctioning body, and animal-welfare arrangements, it’s best to remain skeptical.

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After all, the reported matchup remains as difficult to believe as it is to imagine.