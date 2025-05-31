Growing Concerns for Sean O’Malley Fans as Merab Dvalishvili Trains With Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson

The internet likes hypotheticals—but when an Olympic gold winner gets involved, people pay attention. In recent weeks, Gable Steveson has kept the combat sports world wondering. His cryptic posts and subtle gestures, teasing a transition from wrestling mats to MMA cages, have sparked a frenzy among fans. But this time, instead of teasing a career change, he threw Merab Dvalishvili into the iconic “Gorilla vs. 100 Men” debate. So, what did he say?

That’s right. Steveson not only supported the Georgian bantamweight ahead of UFC 316, but he also dared to ask his followers a strange yet intriguing question: could Merab fight a gorilla? While it may sound like pure meme material, the post immediately gained attention for more than just laughs. With UFC 316 approaching and Dvalishvili preparing to rematch Sean O’Malley, the timing couldn’t have been more deliberate-or electrifying.

The caption on the Instagram post was brief but impactful: “Merab vs. The Gorilla 🦍. Who wins? Wishing you the best at your fight next Saturday!” A seemingly harmless caption, but laden with implications. This wasn’t just a buddy showing support. This was Gable Steveson, probably one of his generation’s best wrestlers, comparing a fellow grappler to nature’s most fearsome brawler.

In some ways, he portrayed Dvalishvili as more than just a strong contender—a mystical machine designed for havoc. That image is not difficult to imagine. After all, ‘The Machine’ has outperformed, outlasted, and outwrestled everyone he has faced. His 12-fight winning streak reads like a violent résumé: Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo, Sean O’Malley, and Umar Nurmagomedov.

His cardio is known, and his style is unrelenting. Fans still talk about last year’s beach promo clip, in which Gable Steveson and Dvalishvili engaged in a fun wrestling match. The Georgian may have been smaller, but he held his own until the Olympic powerhouse used pure force to turn the tables.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gable Steveson (@gable)

The message? Technique and tenacity are equally important as size. And Steveson never forgot it. In the end, the gorilla debate might be just that: a meme, a joke, or an internet rabbit hole. But for Steveson, it was the ideal setup: a wild question that reminded fans exactly how wild Merab Dvalishvili truly is. Because at UFC 316, he will not be facing a gorilla. He’ll face something just as dangerous: a sniper with pink braids who wants to stop his streak and reclaim the gold. However, it seems like fans already are confident about who the winner will be.

Fans raise concerns for Sean O’Malley as Merab Dvalishvili walks in as the favorite

Gable Steveson’s post may have been lighthearted, even inspiring, but fans quickly noticed something else in the image that changed the tone completely. As the gorilla meme inspired laughter and excitement about Merab Dvalishvili’s insane cardio, a different kind of buzz was forming underneath. So, what was it?

Well, it was a brutal verdict on the fate of Sean O’Malley. “O’Malley is cooked,” a fan declared, confident that ‘The Machine’ would once again outgrind the flamboyant striker. Another even waited in anticipation, saying, “I’m going to wait for you to defeat @sugasean.” Not everyone was impressed with O’Malley’s preparation either. One mocked his camp, stating, “Meanwhile, O’Malley is training with Nelk,” making fun of the influencer group’s constant presence around him.

It’s clear: fans perceive Dvalishvili as a brewing storm. However, even storms have weak points—and right now, all eyes are on Merab Dvalishvili’s right leg. But why? Well, that’s because a close-up of the Georgian’s right leg raised red flags. For the fans who have been following the sport for a long time, the signs were all too familiar. “The right leg is not looking too good for The Machine,” one user warned. Others added on, noting that the same leg “still hasn’t healed from the last fight.” But perhaps the most concerning comment of all was direct and to the point: “@merab.dvalishvili staph or nah?”

That single line had a deeper impact than most people realized. Staph infections are an agonizing nightmare in MMA circles, with severe cases derailing entire camps. Fighters who have faced staph know how fast it can escalate from unpleasant to dangerous. And fans were not ignoring the risk.

However, many people were unwilling to abandon ship. The gorilla dispute sparked confidence among Merab Dvalishvili’s devoted fans. “Merab via cardio,” one said without doubt. “Easy answer, Merab wins,” said another, utterly confident in ‘The Machine’s endurance.

So, as expected, it looks like fans are confident that it will be the Georgian who walks away the winner against Mother Nature’s savage beast. With Gable Steveson being one of his biggest supporters, he surely will walk confidently, knowing that one of the greatest wrestlers acknowledges his game. What do you think? Who will win a fight between him and a gorilla? Let us know in the comments.