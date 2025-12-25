Growing White House Card Concern Leaves UFC Fans Worried: “Dana White’s Got a Big Problem”

Picture this: Dana White prepares to hold the first-ever sporting event of historic proportions at the White House on the USA’s 250th anniversary, alongside President Donald Trump, but there are no credible names to headline the event. It seems like that could be the case come June 14 because recent reports suggest the UFC CEO could be running out of options.

It’s not just Dana White, but Donald Trump, too, has hyped up the UFC White House event multiple times. The POTUS even went on to say that the event will feature about eight or nine title fights. Well, it seems like one of those champions will be on the sidelines, as Tom Aspinall might have to get surgery on his eye. The Ciryl Gane poke left the heavyweight champion in a bad way.

At the same time, other champions, like Alex Pereira and Islam Makhachev, have revealed their omission from the White House. Did Dana White do that? No. It was they who mentioned that fighting at the Oval Office is no longer possible. Pereira and Makhachev have both been tremendous headliners for the CEO, so not having them would be a huge blow.

Moreover, Ilia Topuria, the lightweight champion, is unlikely to compete in the first half of 2026 while catering to his personal problems. So, with Jon Jones not getting a green signal, he only has his aging and inactive golden goose, Conor McGregor, to depend on.

Imago February 13, 2021, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: Las Vegas, NV – February 13: Dana White interacts with media after the UFC 258 event at UFC Apex on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20210213_zsa_p175_064 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

Fans have been discussing this issue on social media after the recent developments regarding the aforementioned UFC stars. They believe that Dana White is in perhaps the toughest situation ever. Here’s what they had to say on Reddit.

Fans fear Dana White’s UFC White House is “doomed”

“Dana’s got a big problem. Who is gonna save the White House card? Aspinall supposedly needs eye surgery. Pereira and Makhachev said they wouldn’t fight on it. Topuria is going through his very ugly divorce. White said he “can’t rely on” Jon Jones. Pray for McGregor?” A fan wrote in a Reddit post, citing all the current issues.

Depending on Conor McGregor is a tricky situation. The man has been out of action since July 2021, living an extravagant lifestyle for the better part of the last four years. He has made multiple claims about making a comeback, but none have materialized. Yes, McGregor has expressed his wish to fight at the White House, but fans will have to see it to believe it. This puts Dana White in a difficult position.

“Called it. This was doomed from the start,” said another fan.

Being the first to host a show at the White House is a pretty big deal. As earlier reports revealed, there will be dignitaries from various countries attending the show, which would make it awkward for the UFC not to have big stars on the card. As such, the fans believe that this would put a stain on the UFC as well.

“F–k this circus. Rome will fall once again.”

A fan went all out to insinuate that the UFC White House card could end up being a ridiculous one. They predict that the event will be a disaster, and there is a chance that other fighters who’ve expressed interest in fighting on that card could end up pulling out as well.

“It’s about time that Dana starts seeing his downfall. I wouldn’t mind seeing the White House card being a complete flop.”

The failure of this event may have some ripple effects, according to the fans. They believe that if the CEO fails to deliver on June 14, it could affect him as a promoter and as a businessman as well. On the other hand, some believe that things may not entirely be bad for Dana White.

“You joke but this is a legit strategy to get paid more money.”

There have been times when fighters often take the high road to negotiate a better deal for themselves. The fact that some of the fighters have indicated their absence from the White House event suggests that they may be looking for something big from a financial standpoint. And guess what? Alex Pereira could be one of them.

“Pereira will def be on the card despite what he said.”

Alex Pereira has become Dana White’s favorite in the past couple of years because he’s always game for any occasion. After Conor McGregor pulled out at the last minute before UFC 303, it was ‘Poatan’ who stepped up to save the event, and fans believe he might be there at the White House because of the magnitude of the show.

Well, we are still some time away from UFC White House, and the matchmaking team has yet to start working on the potential card. What do you have to say about Dana White running out of options? Drop your comments below.