‘Hardcore MMA Fans’ Given Strong Alternatives to Dana White’s UFC Amid $7.7B Deal’s Fruition

The UFC is set to enter a new era as its long-standing partnership with ESPN draws to an end after 7 long years. Beginning in 2026, Dana White and co. will bring their U.S. streaming to Paramount+, owned by Paramount (now a Skydance corporation), under a lucrative new deal worth $7.7 billion for seven years. Paramount+ will serve as the exclusive streaming home in the United States, with select high-profile cards simulcast on CBS. This new deal marks a significant shift in the MMA broadcast landscape. Yet even as the sport’s biggest promotion secures its future with a major media powerhouse, MMA fans are already being presented with an alternative viewing concept. What is it?

That alternative was floated just yesterday when Bruce Buffer and TJ De Santis sat down with MMA manager Jason House to discuss regional tournaments and smaller promotions working in the shadow of the UFC. House emphasized a rarely spotlighted reality: “We never talk about that fighters that second fight of the night, that if he loses, he’s cut and that’s how he provides for his family.” He suggested that promotions like Dana White‘s UFC could “educate the fans” about such bouts, framing them with the urgency they truly carry for the fighters. “Like dude, in this fight, the loser goes home, and these guys are going to get down right now because they don’t want to lose their jobs.”

According to House, giving fans this context could make otherwise overlooked fights far more compelling, highlighting the human stakes and desperation that often define the sport beyond the bright lights of a UFC main event. Bruce Buffer immediately jumped in to back up the point, pointing to a recent example: “Well, you know, a perfect example of that is the fight last week in Vegas at the Apex. There were four absolute bangers that night. There were a lot of good fights, but the co-main is definitely a candidate for ‘Fight of the Year.’” House agreed, saying, “Yes, I 100% agree.”

via Imago

Buffer then addressed the social media chatter: “People were on X, saying, ‘What’s Buffer doing at this show?’ Well, I am the UFC announcer. And these young UFC fighters are coming in, and I love when people say, ‘Oh, it’s not that great a card.’ Those cards usually turn out to be amazing because of what you are saying. These fighters have to prove themselves, and they are going in there to do exactly that—and last weekend was proof of the pudding of exactly what we are talking about.” His comments underscored how lesser-hyped events can produce elite-level action precisely because fighters are battling for their careers.

In the end, TJ De Santis closed the loop by broadening the scope beyond the UFC. “And to your point, like we mentioned, ‘Tough Enough,’ for example, ‘Fight of the Year’ can come from any promotion. It doesn’t have to be in the UFC. And that’s one thing I will say for the hardcore fans who dedicate their time to watching MMA week in and week out, it might not be a UFC event, or it might not be the most highly touted UFC card, but if you tune into every fight card, you might end up seeing one of those stories unfold that earns a ‘Fight of the Year’ sort of status.”

In short, the conversation made one thing clear – whether it’s a $7.7 billion blockbuster deal or a small regional card, the heart of MMA often beats loudest in the fights no one sees coming. But with the new UFC-Paramount-CBS deal, will the smaller promotions even get the exposure they deserve? Seems difficult.

Dana White dumps the old playbook for a new one

Backed by a massive $7.7 billion agreement, the new partnership has completely reshaped the existing model and nearly doubled the value of UFC’s previous deal with ESPN. Let’s break down every detail of this game-changing agreement.

Until the deal expires in December, UFC will continue under the current ESPN model, which requires an active ESPN+ subscription along with separate pay-per-view purchases to view the events. However, starting in 2026, all fights in the U.S. will stream exclusively on Paramount+ and also air on CBS. So, does this mean the traditional PPV model is gone for good? The answer is yes.

According to a CNBC report, TKO President Mark Shapiro explained, “The pay-per-view model is a thing of the past. What’s on pay-per-view anymore? Boxing? Movies on DirecTV? It’s an outdated, antiquated model. So, it was paramount to us, forgive the pun-where it’s one-stop shopping, especially for our younger fans in flyover states.”

As for cost, Shapiro confirmed that a $12.99 Paramount+ subscription will grant access to every UFC event along with the platform’s other offerings. Next year, the UFC will take on a completely new shape and present a new viewing experience with a new partner. Under the shadows of such big players, smaller events will find it difficult to navigate their own existence and popularity. That said, what are your thoughts on Dana White’s new deal?