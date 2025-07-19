Has Dustin Poirier Ever Failed a Doping Test? All About ’Diamond’s Close Call With USADA

After a legendary run, Dustin Poirier is ready to hang up his gloves following his showdown with Max Holloway at UFC 318, set for the iconic Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Wanting to end his journey where it all began, Poirier made one final request, and Dana White didn’t hesitate to honor it. With over a decade under the UFC banner, it’s time to bid farewell to one of the most beloved warriors the Octagon has ever seen.

Ahead of his fight against Max Holloway, fans have one question: has ‘The Diamond’ ever failed a doping test in his MMA career? Well, let’s answer this question before his epic showdown at UFC 318.

That one time, Dustin Poirier nearly failed a drug test

With a career record of 30 victories and 9 defeats, Dustin Poirier spent an impressive 15 years of his MMA career competing in the UFC. He began as a featherweight but soon transitioned to the lightweight division, one of the best decisions of his career. Boasting a stacked resume with wins over Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, and many more, Poirier has never missed weight nor failed a PED test throughout his career.

However, there was once a time when he nearly failed one. While having a conversation with Shakiel Mahjouri, Poirier explained that USADA nearly caught him out with their whereabouts policy, “One time I was buying a vehicle. I was at the dealership signing paperwork. They called me, they were at the gate here at my house. They were like, ‘Well, if you can’t make it here back to your house to meet me in the next hour, it counts as a failed test.”

via Imago NEW YORK CITY, NY – NOVEMBER 12: L-R Dustin Poirier looks on during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City, New York, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx spp-en-LoGr-lrg2211121091204_UFC281_MAIN

He further added, “I’m like, ‘I can’t leave now, I’m in the middle of paperwork.’ They drove to the dealership. I did blood and urine at the car dealership in the office.” Well, that was a weird way to get kicked out of the testing pool, but that’s what happened with Dustin Poirier when USADA was in charge.

Weirdly enough, this is the reality. UFC fighters may face an anti-doping policy violation if they commit three whereabouts failures within a 12-month rolling period. Such an act by them will be treated as evasion or tampering in the testing process. Well, now that Poirier is retiring from the game, he is planning on getting jacked.

Dustin Poirier plans on “getting jacked” after his testing stops

Speaking to ESPN, the former interim lightweight champion revealed that after retirement, he plans to spend a lot of time in the gym, hoping to get as jacked as possible. The fighter even jokingly stated that he might use PEDs in order to achieve his dream physique.

“This will be the last time I’m ever 155 pounds in my life,” Poirier said with a smile. “[When I retire], I’m getting on steroids. Once USADA stops knocking on my door and I lay the gloves down, I’m getting jacked.” Dustin Poirier is determined to stay athletic even after retirement, and knowing him, there’s a good chance he’ll achieve his dream physique.

We are just moments away from witnessing Dustin Poirier’s retirement fight against Max Holloway. One interesting fact about their matchup is that it marks one of the longest-spanning trilogies in the history of the sport. Their rivalry began 15 years ago, and it will come to an end tomorrow night.