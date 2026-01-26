Has Mauricio Ruffy Left the Fighting Nerds? All We Need Know About His Status with the Group

“We are the nerds who like to fight. The real point is to inspire people.” That’s who the Fighting Nerds represent. The team, based in Brazil, focuses on providing data-driven insights for their fighters as they prepare for bouts. Although the team gained significant popularity and delivered impressive performances in the UFC, they haven’t maintained the same level of success recently. Does this decline in performance prompt one of their fighters, Mauricio Ruffy, to consider changing affiliations?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Fighting Nerds had a poor 2025 as all the teammates lost their respective fights. While Carlos Prates lost his bout against Ian Garry in April 2025, he won his next two fights against Geoff Neal and Leon Edwards at UFC 319 and UFC 322. His teammate Jean Silva lost to Diego Lopes at Noche UFC 3. In the same month, Mauricio Ruffy and Caio Borralho lost their respective bouts against Benoit Saint Denis and Nassourdine Imavov on the same night at UFC Fight Night in France.

ADVERTISEMENT

Has Mauricio Ruffy Officially Left the Fighting Nerds?

The answer is no. Mauricio Ruffy has his reasons to stay away from the Fighting Nerds for a while. But he has not officially left the Brazil-based team. “I’m still on Fighting Nerds but in this fight Flavio [Alvaro] and Pablo [Sucupira] will not be in my corner,” Ruffy told Ariel Helwani via a translator.

Ruffy’s upcoming fight is against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 325 in Sydney, on Sunday, Feb 1. For a month now, he’s training with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski‘s team in Australia. This change is maybe just to prepare and adjust himself to the Australian time zone and hone his grappling. But the speculations about Ruffy leaving Fighting Nerds grew stronger.

And for that, he gave a detailed explanation: “One week before Pablo has Jean Silva’s fight, then after the fight he needs to go stay one month with Caio Borralho in Vegas. He’s a dad right now, he has a baby so I understand this moment of his life. So I’m here [in Australia], Volk is helping me and I have two corners training with me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Ruffy has shut down the split rumors, a few questions still linger.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

What Has Mauricio Ruffy Said About His Role With the Fighting Nerds?

The Fighting Nerds team was founded in 2014 by Caio Borralho and head coach Pablo Sucupira. Like Jean Silva and Carlos Prates, Mauricio Ruffy was also one of the key members of the team. He has not explicitly spoken about his role in the team. But, on several occasions, he noted positively about his team.

“I think the cool thing about Fighting Nerds is the love that we put into this thing. It is a labor of love, after all. It’s the dedication in which we put in training. It’s what we put in by showcasing our talent as well. It’s a labor of love. That’s what people like,” Ruffy said of his team’s popularity and success.

The Fighting Nerds surely thrived since their inclusion in the UFC. Ruffy, along with Borralho, Prates, and Silva, boasted an unblemished record in the promotion. But in 2025, all four of them suffered their first UFC defeats. With that being said, does one of them leaving the team have any broader implications?

ADVERTISEMENT

How Changes in Fighting Nerds Lineup Affect the Community?

From taped-up glasses to taped-up fists, the Fighting Nerds have surely embraced the “nerd” tag. And with that came a massive popularity. Instead of being identified as solo individuals by the fans, they received more praise as a team. With that came a lot of brand endorsements and sponsorships.

Also, the overall social media presence of the Fighting Nerds became something that has never seen from an MMA gym. But what will happen if one of the fighters, in this case Mauricio Ruffy, leaves the team? Although Ruffy has stated still part of the Fighting Nerds, his absence could massively impact their content side of things.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Podpah (@podpah) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Ruffy has stated he will be back with the Fighting Nerds soon. But till then, the team may have to fulfill their obligations without ‘One Shot’. Amid these, Ruffy will return for the first time since his loss to Benoit Saint Denis at UFC Paris last year and fight Rafael Fiziev at UFC 325.

Now, with an explosive striker like Fiziev standing across the octagon, Ruffy would surely want to put out a statement victory. On that note, how do you think the fight pans out? Let us know in the comments below!