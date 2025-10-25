Hasbulla Steals the Spotlight at UFC 321 as Fans Swarm Viral Clip With Khabib Nurmagomedov Comments

UFC 321 is packed with stars making their presence felt inside the arena. Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane, two of the biggest heavyweight names in the UFC, are yet to make their highly anticipated entrances inside the Octagon. But apart from the fighters, Khabib Nurmagomedov has also been grabbing attention with his coaching appearances tonight. However, when Hasbulla made his grand entrance into the Etihad Arena, every spotlight instantly turned toward him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 23-year-old Russian gained massive fame among combat sports fans through his collaborations with UFC stars like Jon Jones and Alex Pereira. Still, most of his popularity comes from his close ties with former undefeated UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov’s clan, as he has spent plenty of time with the entire Dagestani camp.

The UFC uploaded a clip of Hasbulla Magomedov walking into the UFC 321 arena wearing a black hoodie on Instagram, captioned, “Attention: #UFC321 has arrived on @Hasbulla.Hushetskiy 🚨,” And as the UFC’s Instagram account demanded, the fans definitely paid attention. The video instantly became viral, and the UFC fans quickly flooded the comments, once again drawing similarities between him and ‘The Eagle.’

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC Brasil (@ufc_brasil) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

But that’s not all, the fans didn’t hold back from making some wild and unusual demands either. From asking the promotion to create a separate weight class to fantasy matchups against top UFC champions, netizens had all kinds of reactions after Hasbulla’s viral entrance. So, without any further ado, let’s see what the fans had to say about the internet sensation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans react to Hasbulla Magomedov’s viral UFC entrance

A fan commented, “They should put a fight of him on UFC hahaha,” demanding that Dana White actually make Hasbulla fight in one of the UFC events. Well, at one point, the 23-year-old Russian was having a beef with another Tajik celebrity named Abdu Rozik, who’s also born with dwarfism like him. And for a while, their rivalry was stealing the attention of MMA fans. However, As of now, that rivalry has died down, and there’s currently no opponent for him.

AD

Then, another user chimed in and wrote, “Khabib version TV,” meaning Hasbulla is the TV version of Khabib, which makes sense. They both appear on TV and enjoy a celebrity-level following as well. So in that regard, the UFC champ and Hasbulla definitely share some common ground. That comment was followed by another fan writing, “In the house,” as the user wanted to amplify the sentiment that the internet sensation actually appeared at the UFC 321 venue and was all set to grab some massive attention.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Well, that sentiment grew even stronger when another fan wrote just one word, “AURA.” That was exactly what was beaming from Hasbulla as he made his walk. Then, another comment brought back the idea that the Russian should actually fight, with one fan writing, “It would be good if UFC created a new category…” Again, Dana White wouldn’t want to see him fight people of the same size, but another fan had a more intriguing matchup in mind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He destroys Topuria,” wrote another fan, thinking Hasbulla would absolutely destroy lightweight champion Ilia Topuria. To be honest, he has been around Volkanovski and others without ever looking intimidated. So who knows, he might take on ‘El Matador’ in the future as well, if not in the Octagon, then in another form that could easily go viral again.

Hasbulla showing up at the UFC 321 event was definitely an entertaining sight, but there were also other massive celebrities who graced the Etihad Arena with their presence. That said, do let us know what you think about the grandeur of the whole show in the land of the desert, in the comments section below.