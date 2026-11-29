Jean Silva looked like one of the UFC’s hottest prospects before Diego Lopes brutally slammed the brakes on his rise. But the knockout didn’t just cost the Brazilian a fight; it reportedly sent him into one of the darkest stretches of his career. According to Silva’s close friend and Team Fighting Nerds teammate Caio Borralho, ‘Lord’ was so badly affected by the loss that he became terrified of getting knocked out again. And the mental damage was apparently far more serious than anyone outside his inner circle realized.

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“Man, Jean was messed up; he almost killed himself,” Borralho revealed in a recent interview. “He was messed up. He was scared in his fight with Arnold. His mind was messed up; he was deeply scared of being knocked out again.

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“He was having night terrors about it; he must have been reliving stuff in his head. I don’t know how it is because I’ve never been through that. But Jean was messed up; I think sometimes the memories of it come back and cause nightmares or other stuff.”

Imago UFC 314 – Volkanovski vs Lopes Bryce Mitchell and Jean Silva meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC 314 – Volkanovski vs Lopes at Kesaya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, FL Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/ABACAPRESS.COM Miami MIAMI, FL United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xPXxImages/ABACAx

Jean Silva had enjoyed a rapid rise since joining the UFC in 2024, winning three fights by knockout that year before adding two more stoppage victories in 2025. But that momentum came crashing down at Noche UFC when he faced Diego Lopes.

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‘Lord’ started strongly, backing Lopes toward the fence and looking to control the pace. However, Lopes found his opening and landed a perfectly timed spinning elbow that changed everything. The 29-year-old was soon finished with ground-and-pound, suffering a brutal TKO loss that sent him back to the drawing board while giving Diego Lopes another boost toward a potential featherweight title shot.

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The physical damage was only part of what Silva had to deal with afterward. Getting knocked out can mess with a fighter’s head just as much as their body. The fear of it happening again can creep in, making them second-guess exchanges they once jumped into without thinking twice.

For Silva, getting past that mental hurdle was just as crucial as rebuilding his momentum and finding his way back into the featherweight title picture. It is also worth noting that the Brazilian’s experience is far from an isolated case in combat sports. Other top-level fighters have also opened up about the serious mental struggles they faced after suffering devastating losses.

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Jean Silva is not the only fighter to struggle mentally after a devastating loss

One of the most well-known examples involved Ronda Rousey after her shocking second-round knockout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015. Three months later, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, ‘Rowdy’ opened up about just how severely the defeat affected her mentally.

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“Honestly, my thought in the medical room, I was sitting in the corner and was like, ‘What am I anymore if I’m not this?’ Literally sitting there thinking about killing myself,” she said. “In that exact second, I’m like, ‘I’m nothing. What do I do anymore? No one gives a s— about me anymore without this.'”

Jeremy Stephens also revealed that he struggled with suicidal thoughts after suffering a first-round TKO loss to former featherweight champion Jose Aldo at UFC on Fox 30 in 2018. Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani in 2019, the UFC veteran recalled how the defeat brought back painful memories from his childhood and left him in an extremely dark place.

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“After the fight, I was looking at my kids who were 9 and 7, and that was when my parents split up, when I was 8 years old,” Stephens said. “I was ready to leave my wife, leave my kids, and just leave it all. Thinking suicidal thoughts.”

Thankfully, things have gone in a much better direction for Jean Silva since his loss to Lopes. ‘Lord’ bounced back at UFC 324 earlier this year, picking up a win over Arnold Allen before submitting Jose Miguel Delgado at the latest Noche UFC event. After that victory, the Brazilian made his confidence clear by declaring himself the “new champion in town.”

His recent run has put the 29-year-old in a strong spot at 145 pounds. If two-time featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski stays in featherweight, Jean Silva could find himself in the mix for a title shot.

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But if Volkanovski moves up to lightweight and leaves the belt behind, ‘Lord’ could potentially face Kevin Vallejos for the vacant title, with Vallejos coming off a controversial win over Aljamain Sterling and already setting his sights on undisputed gold.

For the Brazilian, the road back to the top has become about much more than bouncing back from one loss. After revealing just how deeply the knockout affected him, his ability to return, pick up wins, and work his way back into the title picture makes his comeback from one of the darkest periods of his career even more impressive.