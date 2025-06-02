“He Couldn’t Be Pious”- Joe Rogan Podcast Shares Johnny Cash’s Memorable Experiences Before His Death

“Being a Christian isn’t for sissies. It takes a real man to live for God…” With these words, American icon Johnny Cash once summed up the rugged honesty of his faith. His deep devotion to God stemmed largely from his upbringing in a small town in Arkansas. It was there that his passion for gospel music and for God began to take root. Growing up, Cash and his family attended their local Baptist church three times a week.

That rhythm of worship and community brought him closer to Jesus and helped form the foundation of a man who would become one of country music’s most enduring legends. But it wasn’t only religion that drew Johnny to God, it was also tragedy. When his brother Jack died in a tragic milling accident, it left a deep imprint on Johnny’s heart. Still, the road to his destiny took a detour.

Before fully stepping into his calling as a musician, Johnny Cash served four years in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in West Germany until 1954. But music, not military service, was his true calling. Upon his return, he followed that passion and the world was introduced to the ‘Man in Black’. Now, more than 20 years since his passing, Johnny Cash’s faith, humility, and authenticity continue to resonate.

U2 frontman Bono recently shared a story reflecting that same spirit on The Joe Rogan Experience (#2330). Bono recalled visiting Johnny Cash’s Nashville home alongside U2 bassist Adam Clayton while working on the 1993 song ‘The Wanderer.’ Inspired by the Old Testament and told from the perspective of a wandering preacher, the song perfectly suited Cash’s biblical gravitas. During dinner that evening, Bono described a moment of grace and humor that captured Cash’s essence,

“We all held hands and whatever, and Johnny Cash made this beautiful, poetic blessing. And I just thought, like, wow, of course he is touched. And then he just turned to Adam and goes, ‘Sure miss the drugs though.’ And Adam just fell in love with him, you know? Because he couldn’t be pious, right? He just—he had to be himself.”

From the beginning of his journey to his final days, Johnny Cash carried God close to his heart. Yet, even a man of deep faith is not immune to the struggles of life. At the height of his fame, overwhelmed by success, constant attention, and the darker temptations of stardom, ‘Man in Black.’ drifted from his spiritual path. In the midst of fortune and celebrity, he lost his way, falling into addiction, a battle that threatened to undo everything he had built.

By the 1980s, Johnny Cash was fighting not only internal demons but external ones as well. His career faltered and several record labels dropped him, and his health was in decline. To many, it seemed his era had come to a close. But the story didn’t end there.

Johnny Cash’s son revealed how his father resurrected his career

But then came the 1990s, a period many consider Johnny Cash’s own biblical resurrection. Like Christ rising from the tomb, Cash reemerged with a renewed sense of purpose. It was a time when he began to connect with a new generation of fans. He teamed up with producer Rick Rubin to record American Recordings, an album rooted deeply in Cash’s own troubled past. The stripped-down, haunting songs earned him widespread critical acclaim and redefined his legacy.

During this period, ‘Man in Black.’ also spent time in rehab, battling a long-standing addiction. But his belief in God never fully left him, and in the 1990s, that faith came roaring back. One striking example of his devotion: Johnny Cash recorded himself reading the entire New Testament. The result was a 19-hour audio Bible, an intimate act of worship and perseverance.

Still, he was searching for something deeper, something real in his career. That journey led him to a final creative revival. Alongside Rick Rubin, Johnny Cash began recording the American series. U2 also played a role during this time, during the making of their album Zooropa. Cash’s son and producer, John Carter Cash, summed it up best,

“My father’s was a life of ups and downs. He hit some pretty hard rock bottoms. He wound up in hospitals and in rehabs. But at the point when Songwriter was recorded, he was at a great ‘up’ in his life. He was focused, clear, sober. Everybody gives Rick Rubin all the credit in the world [for what came next] – and Rick was brilliant. But it was bound to happen.”

