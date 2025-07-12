‘He Looked Into Mars’: Joe Rogan Baffled by $10.7B Franchise Weeks After Getting Shocked by Alien Photos

The famed UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan, has often made headlines for his interest in extraterrestrial exploration. He’s well known for expressing a desire to travel to space, potentially with his former JRE guest, Elon Musk, and SpaceX. And extraterrestrial life was another one of Rogan’s major interests. Not too long ago, Rogan was flabbergasted when he looked at Lou Elizondo’s alien pictures. But on episode #2348 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan and his guest, Lukas Nelson, talked about aliens. Specifically, the duo weighed in on the link between Mars and humans.

As the conversation between the 57-year-old podcaster and Lukas Nelson continued, Rogan asked if his guest knew about Joseph McGonagle. After confirming that he didn’t, the UFC color commentator said, “Joseph McGonagle was like, he was remote viewer number 1. He was the first guy. And they gave him an assignment once without him knowing like where he was looking into and what it turned out that he was looking into Mars 1 million years ago. And when he looked into Mars a million years ago, Mars was falling apart and there were beings on Mars.”

The Martians were going into hibernation, as per Rogan’s story. They had built pyramids and other structures that ultimately helped them escape from the red planet as it was getting destroyed. And they had to come to Earth to settle down. Rogan continued, “And what he summarised from that is that what we are is the children of the people of Mars. That’s why we’re so different from all the other primates.”

Nelson highlighted that Rogan’s story seemed exactly like the plot of the 2000 movie, Mission to Mars. The movie weighs in on the theory of human origins being tied to Martian secrets. But in the end, it was nothing more than a $111 science fiction project.

Previously, he dug up German manuscripts that talked of Mars, and talked with Elon Musk about colonizing the red planet. But what about the time when humans will go extinct? Nelson had a story to tell about that, and it involved a reference from the $10.7B franchise, Star Trek.

Joe Rogan talks about remote viewer #1 and the story of Martians

During the conversation, Nelson made a comment about the occurrence of “last remembrance of the human experience.” According to the JRE host, it might even happen in their lifetime. Although Nelson initially doubted the claim, the fact that artificial intelligence was already live changed his sentiments. And he reflected on an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation called The Inner Light.

Nelson narrated the story for Rogan, “So they find this probe and as they’re scanning the probe, it zaps Picard and he goes unconscious and he wakes up in this on this world where he remembers the spaceship, he remembers where he was, but he’s got a wife and a family and kids and this world is being threatened by an exploding sun. And so he’s got a lot of scientific knowledge. So he over the next 20 years in this world. Wow. He eventually grows old and accepts his fate that he has no idea how he got here, but he’s got to live this life now and he starts to love his wife and his kids.” Eventually, Picard tries to save the civilization from extinction, but fails in the process.

In the end, Picard dies when the sun explodes and wakes up at that exact moment in the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D. He experienced an entire lifetime in just 20 seconds, and now knew about the story of a civilization that was wiped out completely. According to him, this was the coolest concept ever for the last human experience remembrance. And the beloved UFC color commentator had to agree. But do let us know what you think of the connection between Martians and humans. And are you a fan of Captain Picard?