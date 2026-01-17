“He Looks Thin Here”: Anthony Joshua’s Link-Up With Usman Nurmagomedov After Tragic Car Crash Reassures Fight Fans

The image didn’t come with a press release or a statement, as boxer Anthony Joshua, back in the gym, smiling alongside Usman Nurmagomedov, was enough to stop fans mid-scroll and take a second look. After everything the British heavyweight has endured in recent weeks, that moment mattered.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just weeks earlier, the former heavyweight champion was involved in a car crash in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his closest friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele. Since then, fans haven’t been asking about belts or rankings. They’ve been asking something far simpler: is AJ okay? That’s why this link-up, shared by Championship Rounds on X, struck such a nerve.

In the photos, Joshua looks relaxed and alive in the moment. PFL star Usman Nurmagomedov captioned the post with quiet admiration, writing, “The best quality in a person is simplicity. And overall, he is very big.” One image shows Nurmagomedov playfully grabbing Joshua’s leg for a single-leg takedown. Another shows them standing side by side, Usman in boxing gloves, Joshua towering next to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

And context matters here. Joshua returned to the gym this month, posting clips to Snapchat of pad work, cardio, and light training. One phrase stood out beneath the footage, “mental strength therapy.” That framing says a lot.

For those unaware, Joshua had been on holiday in Nigeria following his December 19 win over Jake Paul in Miami when the crash occurred on December 29. Ghami, his strength and conditioning coach, and Ayodele, a trainer, were killed when their vehicle collided with a stationary truck near Lagos. Joshua sustained minor injuries, but the emotional weight was far heavier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Promoter Eddie Hearn addressed the situation with care, telling Sky Sports, “He will need his time physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually before he makes a decision on his future. I do think he will want to return to boxing, but that will be his decision when the time is right. It is certainly not a conversation I’ll be having with him any time soon.”

That’s why the Nurmagomedov link-up resonated. It wasn’t about training for a fight. It was about being around people who understand discipline, loss, and the grind. Usman Nurmagomedov, himself part of one of combat sports’ most grounded families, didn’t sell the moment. He simply shared it, and once the image circulated, the reactions poured in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Fans breathe a sigh of relief as Anthony Joshua meets up with Usman Nurmagomedov with a smile

One fan wrote, “Anthony Joshua is taking the loss so well. The Tyson Fury fight might still happen.” That comment reflects how quickly fans default to boxing math. Joshua vs. Tyson Fury is the white whale of British boxing. But this reaction also shows optimism creeping back in. Not pressure, just hope that one day, when the time is right, Joshua might want to chase unfinished business.

Another fan said, “He looks thin here. Hope he can heal from those losses he just took.” This wasn’t about physique critique. It was concern. Trauma changes people physically and emotionally, and Joshua’s leaner appearance sparked empathy, not judgment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Good to know he is fine,” another wrote. Simple, but telling. In moments like this, fans don’t need speeches. They need reassurance. Seeing Anthony Joshua upright, smiling, and moving offered that in a way no statement could.

One reaction cut through with humor, “Very big might be the understatement of the year.” It’s lighthearted, sure, but it also highlights the contrast. Even in grief, Joshua’s presence is imposing. He still looks like Anthony Joshua, the heavyweight juggernaut. That familiarity matters to fans who’ve followed him through highs and lows.

“Warms my heart to see AJ smile after what he went through,” another fan shared. That’s the emotional core of this entire moment. The smile wasn’t performative. It looked earned. And in combat sports, where toughness is often confused with silence, seeing vulnerability followed by resilience hits hard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, one fan wrote, “Good for AJ to keep himself busy. Best way to grieve honestly.” That sentiment aligns with how many fighters process loss. Routine becomes refuge. The gym becomes a place to breathe when words fail. Joshua, labeling his workouts as “mental strength therapy” reinforces that idea. So what does this all mean? Not that Anthony Joshua is back. Not even that a fight is imminent, it means he’s healing, and for now, maybe that’s enough.