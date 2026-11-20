There was never any doubt when it comes to Dana White’s ability to not pull punches with his words. From press conferences to social media, the UFC CEO never shies away from grilling his adversaries using his sharp tongue. However, often a curious question emerges: can the head honcho actually throw hands? On that front, UFC veteran Tito Ortiz may have the answer after walking down memory lane to recall his sparring sessions with White.

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Ortiz recently joined Jorge Masvidal for an interview on the FullSend MMA YouTube channel. There, the former UFC light heavyweight champion opened up regarding his infamous fizzled-out boxing match against Dana White. In doing so, the UFC veteran admitted that White used to dominate him in their prior sparring matches.

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“I would have knocked his a—s out in the first f—ing round,” Tito said. “First two rounds. ’Cause me and Dana used to spar all the time, and then all of a sudden I started getting better, and I got a little bigger, and Dana was like, ‘We can’t spar anymore.’ And we used to spar all the time, and he used to get the better of me in the very beginning when I started sparring.

“But probably by four months into it, I started working with Don House, and it changed my whole hands. All of a sudden, I learned how to throw my jab and learned to bob and weave, move my head. Like, I got out of the wrestling position, being sunk in the sand, and started moving and fast on my feet, and it changed. He goes, ‘We can’t spar anymore.’ And that was one of the things. I was like, he went the last two rounds with me.”

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Ortiz’s words made it clear that Dana White used to get the better of him in the boxing spars until he made changes in his fighting style and ultimately improved. The UFC veteran affirmed that White only refused to spar with him after realizing that Ortiz had ascended to his level and there would be no point.

Still, Ortiz admitted that the UFC CEO was dominating against him, albeit in a sparring session. Interestingly, Tito Ortiz isn’t the only one who has told the story. Dana White has also addressed their sparring session.

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Imago September 14 2018 California Golden Boy MMA Las Vegas Nevada press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Chuck Liddell Tito Ortiz Rematch 3 Oscar De La Hoya Las Vegas Nevada United States Copyright: xTomxHoganx Best15809_Hoganphotos

In a 2014 Q&A session, Dana White shared a similar account to Ortiz’s, saying he used to “beat the s—t out of” Tito Ortiz in a sparring session.

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Most would find White dominating a literal UFC fighter, that too in his prime, surprising. But the UFC CEO’s background as a dedicated boxing practitioner makes it believable. In fact, White wanted to become a professional boxer when he was young, but he gave up that dream due to his lingering health issues.

However, White pursued boxing seriously to the point that he was able to spar with Tito Ortiz. But despite their rocky relationship, Tito gave his flowers to White.

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That said, their contentious relationship that still hasn’t totally resolved.

Dana White and Tito Ortiz’s deteriorated relationship

For those who may not know, Dana White used to manage Tito Ortiz before he became the president of the UFC. But after the 57-year-old made that transition, his relationship with Ortiz turned rocky during the 2000’s. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy,’ who was the 205 lbs champion at that time, started complaining about his low compensation and a contract dispute with Dana White.

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Their feud grew so heated that it led to their 2007 boxing match, which Ortiz mentioned before discussing the sparring sessions in his recent interview.

The prospect of that turned way serious when Dana White hired a trainer for the fight and even weighed in. But, in the end, the fight didn’t happen as Ortiz didn’t show up.

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Later, White claimed Ortiz chickened out, while the UFC veteran accused White of not accepting a 50/50 revenue split for their proposed boxing match. Following this, both Ortiz and White remained critical of each other.

Dana White has labeled Ortiz the “dumbest” human being in many interviews. The retaliation also stemmed from the former champion’s fighter pay situation.

However, there have been some attempts from Ortiz’s side to bury the hatchet with his former boss. Even in September 2026, he told Ariel Helwani that he regretted souring the relationship with White.

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“I think about it, yeah,” Ortiz told Helwani. “I’ve tried to reach out a few times. I’ve tried to do interviews and apologize and say I’m sorry for what I did. Saying the things I said about him a few times. I shouldn’t have gone over and above, but at the time I was a young kid, and I didn’t understand.

“Negotiation tactics that I learned from him, and I tried to use his own negotiation tactics on himself, which I shouldn’t have done that.”

But despite Ortiz’s attempts to reconcile, White is yet to respond to Ortiz on his recent remarks. Nevertheless, it would be interesting to see whether both can finally settle their differences after all these years.