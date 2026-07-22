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“He Wants to Drink Until He Dies”: Dustin Poirier Details Broken Relationship With Father Struggling With Alcoholism

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Jul 22, 2026 | 7:01 AM EDT

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“He Wants to Drink Until He Dies”: Dustin Poirier Details Broken Relationship With Father Struggling With Alcoholism

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Jul 22, 2026 | 7:01 AM EDT

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In an interview with Ariel Helwani, former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier revealed that his father’s alcohol problems have made him so stubborn that he wouldn’t stop drinking even if it ultimately costs him his life. Poirier opened up about his troubling battle with alcohol after police arrested him at Atlanta Airport in late June for public drunkenness and misdemeanor.  But alongside his own struggles, ‘The Diamond’ also unveiled that this grave problem runs deep in his family. His father, Darrell, is currently going through his own struggles with alcoholism that Poirier says have fractured his father’s relationships with his loved ones. 

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“My sister went out and found him and spoke to him and told him that we were willing to help him out, but he doesn’t, you know, he doesn’t want it,” Poirier said. “He wants to, you know, he wants to drink until he dies. That’s just, you know, how alcoholics are stubborn, and that’s his choice, man.” 

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“But I’m not going to let it affect my family, and I can’t let it affect my family. I have to protect me and my household and not mimic and mirror the bad decisions he made in his life. And that’s what I meant when I said, ‘It stops with me.’ You know, my son Kingston will never remember me being intoxicated, never remember me saying things I didn’t mean or doing things I didn’t mean to do because of alcohol. You know, so it just, it stops here.”  

For most of his career, Dustin Poirier kept his relationship with his father under wraps. However, it was commonly known that the Louisiana native’s parents separated when he was just 5 years old. Following the divorce, Poirier’s mother primarily took care of him and his siblings, with his father largely absent from their lives. But this isn’t actually the first time he has spoken about his relationship with his father. 

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Right after his Father’s Day arrest, Poirier appeared on the Diary of a CEO podcast, where he opened up about his difficult relationship with his father. According to ‘The Diamond,’ his father is currently “homeless” because of alcohol abuse, and his condition hasn’t gotten any better. Poirier also revealed during the podcast that one of the main reasons behind his excessive drinking at Atlanta Airport was that he had been thinking about his father.  

Because the 37-year-old decided to speak openly about his issues, he received immense support from fighters like Max Holloway and Jon Jones. However, Poirier’s bitter rival Conor McGregor had a slightly different view on him publicly discussing his father’s alcohol-related problems.

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Reflecting on Poirier’s statements on SmashCast, the Irishman hoped that he “comes out right.” Still, McGregor felt that ‘The Diamond’ was somehow blaming his father for his recent arrest and advised him to take “accountability” for his own actions. 

As for Poirier, he asked for help and admitted that he would never make the same mistake again, despite struggles with alcohol running deep in his family.

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Biplob Chakraborty is a passionate UFC and MMA writer at EssentiallySports, where he delivers clear and engaging fight analysis, event previews, and post-fight breakdowns. With over two years of experience writing about mixed martial arts, Biplob combines his love for the sport with his background as a boxing practitioner to bring fans closer to the action inside the cage. His work focuses on not just the storylines but the techniques and moments that truly define each fight. Before joining EssentiallySports, Biplob built a solid foundation in combat sports journalism by running his own MMA news site and contributing to other respected outlets. He’s known for creating audience-friendly content that reaches fight fans worldwide, keeping them up to date on the latest UFC news and trends. Biplob’s passion for MMA grew from watching unforgettable battles like the iconic Robbie Lawler versus Rory MacDonald fight, and that same passion shines through every article he writes.

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