“He Was Caught Doping Twice”: Islam Makhachev Dismisses Jon Jones’ 20-Fight Win Streak

Islam Makhachev just broke Anderson Silva’s long-standing UFC winning streak record, but when it comes to Jon Jones’ 20-fight unbeaten run, the Dagestani phenom isn’t exactly ready to hand over the crown. Makhachev recently set a new UFC record for consecutive victories after defeating Ian Garry at UFC 330 in August. The win improved his record to 29-1 overall and 18-1 inside the UFC, while extending his promotional winning streak to 17 fights.

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He had previously been tied with Anderson Silva, whose record of 16 consecutive UFC victories had stood for more than a decade. Still, some fans and analysts believe Jones’ streak remains the more impressive benchmark. ‘Bones’ went 20 consecutive fights without a loss beginning in December 2009. Islam Makhachev, however, thinks there’s a catch.

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“No, I don’t think so,” he told Ushatayka in Russian when asked if he believes Jon Jones’ win streak should be considered valid. “I’m not denying that Jon Jones is one of the greatest athletes in history, but he was caught doping twice, and I think that’s why his streak isn’t considered valid.

“That’s where a new count should have started. But still, he is one of the greatest, maybe even the greatest. I don’t know. It depends on the person.”

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Imago January 17, 2025, Los Angeles, Ca, Los Angeles, Ca, United States: Islam Makhachev at the ceremonial weigh-ins at Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles for UFC311 Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 : Official Weigh-ins on January 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. /PxImages Los Angeles, Ca United States – ZUMAp175 20250117_zsa_p175_141 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Jon Jones’ 20-fight unbeaten run dates back to December 2009, but it wasn’t exactly a clean ride all the way through. His 2017 rematch with Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 ended up being ruled a no contest after Jones’ knockout win was overturned following a failed drug test as he tested positive for Turinabol.

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And that’s precisely where Islam Makhachev draws the line. The welterweight kingpin believes the win shouldn’t count toward Jones’ unbeaten streak because the former champion had prohibited substances in his system when he secured the win.

However, it is worth noting that the Dagestani champion’s comments could also come back to bite him, especially among fans who remember his own anti-doping controversy.

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The welterweight champion tested positive for meldonium in 2016, but the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency later cleared him of intentional wrongdoing. But that history could still make his criticism of Jones’ failed drug tests an easy target for fans looking to push back.

That distinction probably won’t stop some fans from calling Makhachev a hypocrite, despite the UFC senior vice president of anti-doping compliance Jeff Novitzky himself admitting in 2024 that the result was “one of the greatest, colossal mistakes in anti-doping.” Something that never happened for Jon Jones’ three doping failures in 2016, 2017, and 2018 respectively.

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But his point wasn’t necessarily to take away from Jon Jones’ greatness. Islam Makhachev was just questioning whether a win that gets overturned because of a failed drug test should still count toward an unbeaten streak.

And it’s not like the Dagestani’s own resume needs much defending these days. The 34-year-old has set the UFC’s consecutive-win record, captured titles in two divisions, and established himself as one of the promotion’s most dominant champions. Whatever fans think of the Jones comparison, Islam’s numbers are getting harder to ignore.

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As for Jon Jones, the former fighter has already responded to the growing discussion around Makhachev’s place in the all-time rankings.

Jon Jones believes title-fight victories matter more in the GOAT debate

Jon Jones, meanwhile, isn’t exactly stepping aside from the GOAT conversation. The former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion has long been regarded by many as the greatest fighter in MMA history, and he doesn’t appear ready to give up that status anytime soon.

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But Islam Makhachev’s resume is making that debate a lot more interesting. His win over Garry added another successful title defense in a second division and gave him an even stronger case in the GOAT conversation.

‘Bones,’ however, has a different way of looking at the GOAT debate. For him, title-fight wins matter more than simply stacking up consecutive victories. And he recently made sure fans knew exactly where he stands.

In a post on X, Jones shared an image showing himself at the top of the list with 16 championship-bout victories—three more than Georges St-Pierre. Islam Makhachev, meanwhile, was ranked 12th with seven title-fight wins.

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“Hopped on social media and heard there was a new goat? I’m so confused make it make sense,” Jones wrote.

In other words, Jon Jones isn’t quite ready to let Islam Makhachev take the throne just yet.

Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili also recently shared a similar view, acknowledging the Dagestani’s greatness but arguing that Jon Jones’ championship resume and longevity still give him the edge.

“For me, Goat is Jon Jones, you know; he has the most title defenses, and he was fighting for title fights and main events,” Dvalishvili said.

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‘The Machine’ still gave the welterweight kingpin his flowers. The Georgian had no problem calling the 34-year-old one of the greatest fighters in UFC history; he just wasn’t ready to put him ahead of Jones.

“Islam is a great fighter, and… you know, I mean, he’s one of the goats, but the real goat is Jon Jones,” Dvalishvili added. “But yeah, all the respect for Islam Makhachev.”

And Islam Makhachev could have another chance to strengthen his case sooner rather than later. After defending his welterweight title at UFC 330, Makhachev said he hopes to return to the Octagon in January or even earlier, depending on his MRI results and whether he has picked up any injuries.

For now, the GOAT debate rolls on, and the Dagestani’s next fight could give fans even more to argue about.