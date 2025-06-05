Heartbroken Jon Anik Plans Emotional Tribute for Late MMA Journalist in Front of Thousands at UFC 316

MMA’s rapid evolution, unlike basketball or football, has heavily relied on a few dedicated, passionate voices. Those rare voices that managed to leave a mark with their knowledge of MMA and a sharp analytical mind. And if you have been a follower of MMA, then you know that his contribution extended far beyond the bylines; some may even say that he was a walking MMA encyclopedia. But losing him at the tender age of 38 wasn’t something that the world even anticipated.

Soon after the news broke, the UFC play-by-play commentator expressed his grief as he tweeted, “Rest in peace to the inimitable @jordanbreen. He was a massive influence on me in my formative years of covering MMA.” The UFC commentator was actually glad that he got to interact with Breen via the Anik & Florian Podcast back in 2018. But his heart shattered when he thought of having a word with Breen now. While the entire fighting community mourned the loss of the pioneer voice, Jon Anik seemed to be hurt pretty badly. But he had to pay a tribute to Breen. And what can be better than mentioning him on live television?

Jon Anik has a plan to pay tribute to Jordan Breen

On the recent episode of Submission Radio, Denis Shkuratov asked Anik to say a few words about the tragic loss in the MMA realm. And the 46-year-old couldn’t stop himself from praising Breen. He said, “Gosh, so much of it, right, was special that he did, and he certainly made a major imprint upon me and my formative years covering mixed martial arts. What a unique and special mind! Jordan Breen had and was, and not just a mind for mixed martial arts. I think for a lot of different things, but yeah, the way he was able to communicate, oftentimes comedically, about mixed martial arts, and bring it to the masses.”

Anik also disclosed that he worked with Breen during his time at ESPN. And most of the time, he found himself guilty of marveling at his MMA acumen and communication skills. Even when he talked to him on episode #183 of the Anik & Florian Podcast, all Anik could think of was how good of an orator Breen was. Of course, losing such a man was a terrible loss for MMA. Anik also expressed the one regret that he had. The two seemed to have lost contact. But that doesn’t mean Anik can’t pay tribute to Breen in his own way.

The UFC commentator continued, “I don’t know if the UFC has anything planned. You know, I haven’t dived too deep into things just yet. But you could be sure there will be, at the very least, a verbal mention from me, when it comes to Jordan Breen this weekend. And when I’m writing my pay-per-view open, you know, I gotta have Jordan Breen in front of mind, thinking, ‘Man, I wish this guy could write it for me, because he’s much better than AI. Of that I can assure you. But I’ve never used AI for a single piece of written copy of mine.”

Breen entered the MMA scene in its nascent stage. He studied Sociology and Social Anthropology at the University of King’s College. And by 2006, he was a Sherdog, creating not only articles but also the FightFinder database. But that was just the beginning; he later appeared on ESPN, The New York Times, and even the Strikeforce and Tachi Palace commentary booths. But what struck the fans most was his dry humor with which he broke down fights, be it the regional scenes or the championship bouts.

Now pair that with his in-depth analysis, and in him, fans saw a trustworthy figure who made them laugh. He took MMA seriously, saw the fighters for what they were, and dug up context that was unavailable elsewhere. And that’s what drove people to him. But the analyst, loved by many, was struggling behind the scenes. The sources close to him reveal that he struggled with health issues, which he preferred to keep under the radar. Whatever he was going through, he suffered silently, showing up to work with a smile on his face.

As expected, Jon Anik wasn’t the only one devastated by the news of Jordan Breen’s untimely passing. While the reason behind the tragedy is still unknown, the entire MMA realm came together to offer tribute to the legend.

MMA community joins Anik in bidding farewell to the legendary Jordan Breen

The famed MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani, was one of the first ones to respond to the tragic news. Taking to X, he wrote, “Heartbroken hearing about the passing of Jordan Breen. A walking, talking MMA encyclopedia. As eccentric, colorful, and unique a character MMA media has ever seen. And more importantly, a good dude with a big heart. His presence has been missed as of late, and it’s a tragedy we’ll never hear from him again. He will most definitely be missed.”

It’s clear that Breen’s influence reached every nook and corner MMA map. But the heartbreak felt even heavier when Mike Bohn shared his tweet. Bohn wrote, “Jordan forgot more about MMA than most of us will ever remember. One of the smartest souls I ever met. His passion was truly unique. Today would’ve been his birthday. Will miss you buddy.” Even Luke Thomas was left heartbroken by the news. Taking to X, he claimed that Breen loved MMA and loved the sport in ways that only a few could do.

It was Sherdog’s forums where the news first broke on the internet. It became the platform where many demanded a media award in Breen’s name. After all, the host of The Jordan Breen Show on SRN had truly impressed the fighting realm with his fight breakdowns and intensive knowledge of the sport. But Jon Anik offering a tribute to the sharp analytical mind at UFC 316 might be the next best thing for the MMA community, don’t you think?

