Heavyweight Fighter Survives Huge Illegal Knee to Pull Off Late Stoppage at UFC Vegas 124

The lone heavyweight fight on the UFC Vegas 124 prelims saw perhaps the most dramatic ending in recent memory. UFC heavyweight Thomas Petersen survived a barrage of fouls that also included an illegal knee. Still, he managed to pull off a stunning comeback that had the crowd on its feet.

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Petersen faced UFC newcomer Gabriel Lorenco on the prelims of UFC Vegas 124, a bout that turned out to be a little ugly. During an exchange in the first round, Lorenco landed an illegal knee on Petersen and immediately jumped on him. The Brazilian wasted no time landing big shots. However, Petersen survived the first-round onslaught and got back up on his feet.

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After a competitive showdown in the second round, Thomas Petersen got a second wind in the third and used it to his advantage. Lorenco was visibly tired going into the third, having spent all his energy trying to secure a knockout. That created an opportunity for Petersen to launch a flurry and score a knockout at 4:47 of the third round.

This is a developing story…