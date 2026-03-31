Heavyweight MMA GOAT Fedor Emelianenko Starts Training for Combat Return

Even at 49, Fedor Emelianenko isn’t done with combat sports just yet. More than four years after his final MMA fight in 2023 — a knockout loss to Ryan Bader — the legendary heavyweight is preparing for one more run.

In a recent interview with Sport Express, “The Last Emperor” revealed that his return won’t be inside the MMA cage. Instead, he plans to compete in the Russian Combat Sambo Championship in 2027, entering the 50-year-old division — and he has already begun training for it.

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“I ponder competitions in the Russian Combat Sambo Championship under the 50-year-old category. I want to fight a little bit with our Sambo guys,” said Fedor Emelianenko. “I will soon travel to Serbia. We will talk with the organizers and see how the preparations for our fight are going.”

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“Right now, there is a letter of intent. Everything is going smoothly, so just give it time. There are concerns that the bout could be cancelled. It was different with the previous organizations I was with,” he added.

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For Emelianenko, this return is more of a homecoming than a comeback. Combat sambo — a Soviet-era martial art blending judo, jiu-jitsu, and striking — formed the foundation of his dominance and remains deeply tied to Russian combat culture, influencing stars like Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Long before MMA fame, Emelianenko built his reputation as one of the greatest sambo fighters ever, winning multiple world titles and dominating both national and international competition.

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That foundation translated into one of the most dominant runs in MMA history. Between 2001 and 2009, Emelianenko went 28 fights unbeaten, defeating elite heavyweights like Mark Coleman and Frank Mir while cementing his status as a global icon.

He built that legacy across PRIDE and Strikeforce, never stepping into the UFC despite multiple negotiations — a decision that ultimately came down to more than just money.

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Fedor Emelianenko explains his decision to sign with Bellator over the UFC

When the UFC acquired PRIDE, it made multiple attempts to sign Emelianenko, but negotiations repeatedly fell apart.

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The issue did not revolve solely around “money”. Instead, Fedor prioritized respect and support for his team. He ultimately signed with Bellator because the promotion offered opportunities to his teammates as well.

“First and foremost, human relationships matter, not how much money you are paid. ,” Fedor Emelianenko told RT. “There must be basic respect. I was actually invited both to the UFC and Bellator. I chose the latter. Financially, it turned out to be less appealing, but they took my guys along with me.

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Four or five fighters were immediately given the chance to fight under the promotion’s banner. UFC outright refused that. Throughout the negotiations, I felt a certain disregard.”

Late-career returns like this aren’t uncommon in combat sports. Legends often circle back to their roots, much like Anderson Silva transitioning into boxing after his UFC run. For Emelianenko, sambo isn’t just another competition — it’s where his entire career began.

With training already underway, Emelianenko’s return won’t be about legacy anymore — it’s about closing the loop where it all started.