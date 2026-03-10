Heavyweight on Six-Fight Losing Skid Outshines Charles Oliveira’s P4P Return After UFC 326

The UFC official rankings often work in mysterious ways, and the latest update proves that once again. Last week, former champion Charles Oliveira made history by adding the BMF title to his résumé. He defeated Max Holloway in a grappling-heavy, technical but relatively slow fight that drew mixed reactions from fans. Still, Oliveira secured a decision victory and pushed himself back into the spotlight. However, a heavyweight veteran soon overshadowed that spotlight.

The latest UFC rankings update did not bring many major changes across divisions. Even so, several adjustments carried real significance. American MMA journalist John Morgan recently shared the updated rankings on X. According to the update, the new BMF champion Charles Oliveira has entered the pound-for-pound rankings at No. 12.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Max Holloway, is now ranked No. 15 on the P4P list. Apart from the pound-for-pound list, other UFC divisions also saw some changes in fighters’ rankings. In the middleweight rankings, rising contender Caio Borralho climbed to No. 5 after his latest victory at UFC 326.

On the other hand, his opponent, former ONE champion Reinier de Ridder, maintained his No. 8 spot despite the loss. The UFC 326 card also delivered a major moment for 21-year-old Mexican bantamweight prospect Raul Rosas Jr. The young star has now officially broken into the rankings and currently stands at No. 13. However, the most surprising update came in the heavyweight division.

Tai Tuivasa, who did not compete at UFC 326, jumped into the top 15 of the division. Despite being on a six-fight losing streak, the Australian heavyweight is ranked No. 15 and replaced Vitor Petrino, who dropped out of the rankings.

Overall, most of the other rankings still appear logical. The heavyweight division currently lists Ciryl Gane at No. 1, while Valter Walker holds the No. 14 spot. However, ‘Bam Bam’s sudden return to the rankings, which somewhat overshadows Oliveira’s new P4P position, has left many MMA fans puzzled.

Naturally, fans quickly voiced their reactions.

“Strange” rankings update draws UFC fan criticism despite Charles Oliveira’s rise

While several UFC divisions continue to build momentum, the promotion’s heavyweight class has faced a rough phase for the past few years. The situation became more evident after Francis Ngannou vacated the title and left the promotion in 2023, leaving the division searching for stability. After that, the arrival of Jon Jones raised hopes that the division would regain its excitement.

However, long stretches of inactivity slowed that momentum. Even after Jones stepped away and Tom Aspinall began his run as champion, the division still moves at a slow pace. So, fans have grown increasingly frustrated. One fan commented, “The heavyweight ranking looks more like ranking lightest to heaviest by weight.”

Meanwhile, reigning champion Aspinall is recovering from double eye surgery after he suffered eye pokes during his first title defense against Ciryl Gane. As a result, the recovery has paused his momentum and added more uncertainty to the heavyweight title picture.

Because of that, many fans felt surprised to see Tai Tuivasa return to the rankings despite a six-fight losing streak. One fan reacted bluntly, writing, “Are we fr? How is he not cut from the UFC.” Tuivasa’s last win came in February 2022. Since then, he has lost six straight fights in the heavyweight division. His losses came against Ciryl Gane, Sergei Pavlovich, Alexander Volkov, and several other rising heavyweights. So, with the division still searching for its next major draw, attention has now shifted toward Alex Pereira.

The UFC expects the reigning LHW champion to move up for a heavyweight appearance at the proposed UFC White House card on June 14. There, he could face Ciryl Gane for an interim belt while Aspinall recovers. Naturally, many fans believe Pereira’s arrival could bring new life to the division. One supporter commented, “This division needs a Potan BADLY.” Another fan echoed the same sentiment, writing, “Heavyweight division is A– right now, soon Periera will rule this division.”

Pereira has already become one of the promotion’s most popular fighters because of his striking ability and knockout power. Still, many fans continue to question Tai Tuivasa’s presence in the rankings. One shocked fan wrote, “How is he still there.”

Others simply found the situation puzzling. One fan commented, “a little bit strange.” In reality, the UFC often balances competitive merit with entertainment value. After all, Tuivasa remains one of the few Australian stars who can sell fights, with a finishing rate of over 90 percent by strikes. That may explain why the promotion continues to keep him around while trying to maintain its presence in the Australian market.

Still, the rankings update also sparked sarcastic reactions among fans. One fan joked, “let’s go Tai title run starts now.” However, the UFC does not directly control the rankings.

Instead, a panel of media members votes on them. Dana White has previously expressed frustration with the system, especially when fighters like Colby Covington remained in the top 15 despite inactivity. Because of that history, the latest update only fueled more criticism, with one fan writing, “Yeah we really don’t need you lot existing at all.”

So, what do you make of the fans’ reaction to Tai Tuivasa’s ranking update? Do you think their criticism holds weight in this case? Share your thoughts below.