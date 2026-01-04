Hellboy Icon Ron Pearlman Reveals “Pure Luck” Behind Dana White Making Him the UFC’s Voice

The UFC fans are well aware of the voice of the Octagon, Bruce Buffer, because any event feels incomplete without him saying, “It’s time.” However, beyond the legendary announcer, acting sensation Ron Perlman also built a separate fan base with his voice during the cold openings at UFC events. Still, many wondered how the veteran star landed that role. After many cold promos, he has now put that mystery to rest.

Known for his role in Hellboy and several other popular films, UFC viewers long believed Perlman earned the role purely because of his heavy, bass-filled voice. But according to the 75-year-old, it was actually a mix of pure luck and his genuine passion for the sport that helped him land the gig.

Ron Perlman credits pure luck for landing the UFC cold promo role under Dana White

“Pure luck. UFC was on FX, and that was the network. They had an early iteration of one of the adjuncts of UFC. FX would invite us at the stadium in Orange County. Then they did it in Vegas, and they always invited us. And most of us loved the sport, so we would go, and we got to meet Dana White. And we got to hang with Dana White. I don’t remember the first call I got to do a UFC. But it led to a second or third. And now it’s many years later.” Hellboy actor revealed Joe Vulpis in a podcast.

The UFC first aired on FX back in 2012, and Perlman has been working with the promotion ever since. That alone feels remarkable. But it also raises an obvious question: which event promo featured the veteran actor’s voice last year? Most notably, Perlman lent his tone to the first PPV of 2025, UFC 311 in Inglewood, California, whose cold promo video was shared by Dana White himself.

After the Hellboy actor revealed how he landed the role and delivered several memorable pieces, he also opened up about the process behind it. According to the 75-year-old, there is no official studio where the magic happens. Instead, he works from home and records the promos himself.

“I don’t go into a booth, like what you do here… like I don’t have a booth in my house (laughs). You want me? Give me the address, make sure everything is right. Music stand at this height. Come in, rip it, and get out. But I have fun, I mean I dig the UFC.” Perlman added.

Now, when it comes to promos, we have definitely learned a lot about Ron Perlman and his relationship with the UFC. However, on the other side, Conor McGregor has revealed his own special promo for his return, one that carries strong superhero-like vibes as well.

Conor McGregor drops trailer teasing White House comeback

UFC fans are definitely excited to witness the spectacle waiting to unfold at the White House. Along with that, the hype for ‘The Notorious’ return continues to build. As the projected date of June 14 gets closer, McGregor’s comeback feels a bit more believable, especially now that he is back in the drug testing pool.

Moreover, the former two-division champion has started uploading training videos, further strengthening the rumors of his grand return. Adding fuel to the ongoing buzz, McGregor has now dropped a trailer teasing his possible UFC White House comeback, using the iconic Superman background score by John Williams.

“Conor McGregor has dropped his first teaser for UFC White House,” MMA Mania posted on X.

That trailer has certainly elevated the atmosphere around Conor McGregor’s anticipated comeback. However, as we move closer to that big day, do you think the UFC will release a grand promo? And do you believe Ron Perlman would be the voice behind it? Let us know in the comments section below.