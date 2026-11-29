Henry Cejudo marched to glory at the Real American Freestyle (RAF 15) latest show in Chicago, and he finally settled business with Song Yadong, albeit in a different enclosure. The pair first met at UFC Seattle in February 2025, where the Chinese fighter won after ‘Triple C’ couldn’t continue following an eye poke. Cejudo finally had the chance to get his revenge against Yadong, who made his RAF debut in the same event. This time, however, the stakes were high as the promotion’s lightweight crossover title was on the line.

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Cejudo was defending the RAF lightweight crossover belt against the challenger Song Yadong in their anticipated rematch at the main event of RAF 15 that took place on November 28. The Californian is an Olympic gold medalist, having won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and he flaunted his credentials from the opening bell.

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The 39-year-old swiftly put his opponent on the back foot by landing a couple of early takedowns, scoring some vital early points. Yadong is dangerous in MMA, but his skill gap against Cejudo in a freestyle wrestling match was glaring as the former UFC champ kept ‘Kung Fu Kid’ on the defensive. The first round ended with Cejudo clearly dominating, leaving Yadong with no points.

In the second round, Yadong attempted a takedown, but there wasn’t much confidence behind it. Cejudo grabbed a single leg and tripped him to the ground to score two points, and then he rolled him over to add two more points. In the end, Henry Cejudo defeated Song Yadong by technical fall and retained the RAF crossover lightweight title.

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Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – March 3: Henry Cejudo receives his 50x USADA jacket and his 75X pin following the official weigh-ins at UFC Apex for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane : Official Weigh-ins on March 3, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV , United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx SPP_156393

Henry Cejudo finally got the revenge he had been craving for over a year. However, his title defense over Song Yadong added more to his redemption story after a horrible second UFC run that ended in another emotional retirement for Cejudo.

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‘Triple C’ retired from the UFC for the first time after defeating Dominick Cruz in 2020. He is one of the few in the promotion who retired as a champion. But three years after his initial retirement, Cejudo made a comeback to the UFC hoping for another dream run. Unfortunately, that run turned into a nightmare for Cejudo.

Cejudo lost three bouts in the UFC before he finally decided his retirement fight would take place at UFC 323 against Payton Talbott. The former champion gave his best to end his UFC career with a victory, but Talbott ended up defeating him via unanimous decision, handing him a fourth straight loss.

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Cejudo’s time as a top MMA fighter was certainly over. However, then came RAF, which provided ‘Triple C’ a platform to showcase his wrestling, and he didn’t squander the opportunity.

The 39-year-old started his RAF run with a win over fellow veteran Urijah Faber. However, Merab Dvalishvili immediately handed Cejudo his first defeat in RAF. That convinced fans ‘The Machine’ was perhaps a better wrestler than ‘Triple C,’ until they met for the third time with a title on the line.

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Cejudo met Merab once again at RAF 12, competing for the promotion’s crossover lightweight title, and he delivered the performance of his life. He smashed the Georgian to win the belt via pinfall, adding another feather to his cap. Cejudo defended the same belt against Song Yadong to improve his RAF record to 3-1.

Following this emphatic victory, ‘Triple C’s’ next challenge has already been set in stone at RAF.

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Henry Cejudo vs. Arman Tsarukyan confirmed for RAF 17

Right after Cejudo defended his belt against Song Yadong in the RAF 15 main event, he called out Arman Tsarukyan for a blockbuster freestyle wrestling clash.

“Arman Tsarukyan, where are you?” Cejudo exclaimed. “If we are able to get the weight right let’s make it happen, I promise you my hand will be raised.”

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Like Cejudo, Arman Tsarukyan also defended his crossover middleweight belt against former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in the co-main event, winning the contest via pinfall. Soon after, Real American Freestyle (RAF) didn’t waste time booking the matchup. RAF co-founder Chad Bronstein then confirmed that Cejudo and Tsarukyan will headline the RAF 17 event in Charlotte, North Carolina, on January 23.

However, the weight difference between them is what makes the matchup interesting. Cejudo competes at 155 lbs in the RAF, while Tsarukyan is the middleweight (180 lbs) champion. That makes their gap a staggering 25 lbs, which makes the Armenian much more physically imposing.

Mostly, the bigger fighter secures the victory. However, UFC bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. recently proved that the theory doesn’t apply every time, as he choked out Colby Covington who is a much bigger fighter in seconds.

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Though Cejudo vs. Tsarukyan won’t have submissions, ‘Triple C’s’ background as an Olympian could come in handy.