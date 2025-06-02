Henry Cejudo Gets Laughed at After Embarrassing Himself in Front of Tracy Cortez

Henry Cejudo may be a former UFC double champion, but Olympic gold cannot protect you from a blunder caught on camera. This time, Triple C didn’t just fumble his facts; he did so in front of one of the UFC’s upcoming stars. And, while Cejudo was trying to show his support, what happened next had Tracy Cortez—and the entire internet—in stitches.

The video, shared to Cortez’s Instagram story, begins with all the right sentiments. Cejudo is seated next to the #10-rated flyweight, smiling and expressing his best wishes ahead of what he believes will be her big fight week. The problem? He gets almost every detail wrong. The city. The date. Even who he’s speaking to.

In the video, Cejudo confidently says, “Good luck this week. I know your fight’s taking place in Jersey, June 7th.” The cameraperson gently corrects him, stating, “Not Jersey. International Fight Week.” Cortez interrupts, surprised but laughing: “Vegas. Bro, what? June 28th. You’re thinking about Ariane.” That’s right: Henry Cejudo had mistaken Cortez for Ariane Lipski, a completely different flyweight competitor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

‘Triple C’ promptly admitted his error with a “my bad, my bad,” but the damage—and comedy—had already been done. Cejudo attempted to redeem the moment by taking another attempt, saying, “Tracy, I know you have a big weekend coming up…” but it simply made them laugh harder. This definitely was a moment no one saw coming.

After all, Camp Cortez is all business as she is gearing up for an important fight against Viviane Araujo on June 28 at UFC 317 in Las Vegas—one of the most crucial fights of her career as she looks to return from a loss to Rose Namajunas. Meanwhile, Lipski will face Wang Cong on June 7 in Newark. It’s unclear how Cejudo muddled things up, but it wasn’t his best performance.

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – March 3: Henry Cejudo receives his 50x USADA jacket and his 75X pin following the official weigh-ins at UFC Apex for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane : Official Weigh-ins on March 3, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV , United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx SPP_156393

It’s rare to witness a UFC veteran humbled like this, yet Cejudo accepted it with a smile. Currently, ‘Triple C’ is preparing for his own farewell bout, as he says he wants to leave “on a high note.” After this snafu, perhaps he’ll double-check his facts before making fight week announcements. Until then, Tracy Cortez can enjoy being the one who left Cejudo stunned for once. However, the same brag cannot be made by an ex-ONE champion who recently went one-on-one against ‘Triple C.’

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Henry Cejudo defeats ex-ONE champion in Kazakhstan

Only days before Tracy Cortez had him fumbling for bout dates on Instagram, ‘Triple C’ was all business inside a cage in Kazakhstan. No jokes, no fumbles—just focus. At Alash Pride 108, Henry Cejudo faced former ONE flyweight champion Kairat Akhmetov in a five-minute grappling bout that reminded spectators why he was once regarded as the finest combat sports athlete alive.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The contrast couldn’t be more dramatic: serious grappling glory one week and a confused shout-out to the wrong fighter the next. Cejudo and Akhmetov faced off in a tense, close battle. Cejudo’s wrestling pedigree was on full display, as he evaded Akhmetov’s front choke, secured two slick takedowns, and dominated the ground game. Though Akhmetov showed grit by escaping and staying active, Cejudo’s precision and mat control won the victory by decision.

It was his first win since 2020, albeit not under MMA regulations, and it was a quiet but significant event for the Olympian. However, in retrospect, the victory casts a funny shadow. Just days after defeating a top grappler halfway around the world, ‘Triple C’ went 0-1 against Instagram live facts. If nothing else, it proves that even Henry Cejudo can’t always land cleanly—unless it’s on a wrestling mat. What did you think of his fumble? Did you get second-hand embarrassment? Let us know in the comments.