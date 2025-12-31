Henry Cejudo Goes for His Fourth Crown as He Takes On New Challenge After UFC Retirement

Henry Cejudo has never been comfortable with finality. Retirement, to him, has always sounded more like a pause than an end. Just weeks after ending his UFC career, the former Olympic champion is already returning to fight, chasing something familiar but unfinished.

What separates this moment is not the comeback itself, but the path he has chosen. Cejudo isn’t talking about a final MMA run or a farewell fight. Instead, he is returning to the foundation of everything he has built: wrestling. After Olympic gold and two UFC belts, ‘Triple C’ is going after a new proving ground that doesn’t care about legacy, just performance.

Henry Cejudo chases a different kind of crown

Real American Freestyle gives Henry Cejudo exactly what MMA could no longer offer him: clarity. There are no judges’ interpretations of striking exchanges, nor is there a dispute over damage or optics. Only movement, pressure, and control. It’s a clean test, which seems to be the point.

This is not about reversing recent losses. It’s about reconnecting with the skill set that made him special even before he wore four-ounce gloves. For ‘Triple C,’ this isn’t a comeback tour. If anything, it seems like curiosity is propelling him ahead.

After four consecutive MMA losses before his retirement, it hardly seems like this return has anything to do with redemption or unfinished business. For Henry Cejudo, it is about missing the feeling of walking onto a mat where the rules are clear, and the margin for error is razor-thin.

There’s also a subtle defiance about it. Cejudo previously dominated the sport of wrestling, winning Olympic gold at the age of 21. Returning now, nearly two decades later, invites risk. There is no hiding behind age or résumé. That is part of the appeal. If ‘Triple C’ can still impose himself here, that means more than any late-career MMA win.

Calling this a “fourth crown” may seem dramatic, but it fits his thinking. Olympic Champion. Flyweight champion. Bantamweight Champion. RAF provides an opportunity to add another title without altering the past. It’s not about proving he should’ve won those UFC fights. It’s about proving he can still compete. And even if he fails to do so, he will still have his backup plan.

Cejudo has a surprising new career in mind

Henry Cejudo’s return to wrestling is notable for the fact that he no longer seems to be dependent on competition. The RAF is an opportunity, not a lifeline. He’s looking for a challenge, not to save a legacy, and that independence is what makes the move feel lighter than his last UFC run.

Earlier this month, ‘Triple C’ revealed an unexpected next step: writing children’s books. Not polished fairytales, but real stories based on struggle, setbacks, and growth. He wants to involve other combat sports legends as well, transforming fighters into storytellers and real-life experiences into teachings.

He told Bloody Elbow while revealing this surprising career move, “I have a Rolodex full of legends that I want to help to start teaching them, like, business. I want to tell real stories, because I have kids, and I know the importance of inspiring kids while telling stories that are the truth.”

It’s an unexpected but reasonable change. Wrestling fulfills his need to compete. Writing allows him to give back. One tests his body, while the other preserves what he has learned. And even if this fourth crown never comes, Henry Cejudo is content knowing that he is building something that is not dependent on him winning.