Henry Cejudo, Joanna Jędrzejczyk, and Others Join UFC Community to Rejoice as Ben Askren Discharged From Hospital

Ben Askren has finally provided the update we’ve all been waiting for. He has been discharged from the hospital and is heading home after nearly two months of battling a severe staph infection that later developed into pneumonia. And the former UFC star has only one emotion in his mind – gratitude. Gratitude for all the support that he received from the fighting community.

Taking to Instagram, the Olympian shared his fourth update on recovery while riding shotgun on the way home. Although he’s finally out of the hospital, his journey isn’t over yet. After spending nearly 59 days confined to a hospital bed, his body has significantly weakened. Ben Askren now faces the challenge of re-learning how to walk and perform everyday activities that were once second nature before his health crisis. But the thing that still haunts him is the fact that he almost died a few times. According to his previous update, his heart was completely out for around 20 seconds on four occasions.

After confirming that his life was in danger more than a few times through his wife, Amy, Askren said, “Man, I remember — I don’t remember 35 days of this journey. But the last I think surgery was 24-25 days ago. It was hard. It was hard.” Despite the struggle, the overwhelming support from fans played a crucial role in pushing him toward recovery. Unsurprisingly, he appeared almost teary-eyed while expressing heartfelt gratitude to the community.

Ben Askren said, “I said this in one of the videos, but the support you guys gave me, whether it was sending a GoFundMe, whether it was helping my kids and wife get through it, I had friends come from all over the country just to like hang out for a couple of days… It meant so much. It was so great just to have all the support, all the love. And hopefully I’m not getting into this situation again for a really, really, really long time. I plan on living a while. So, thank you guys again for all the positive support, all the comments online, everything. It means so much. Love you guys.”

Soon after Askren dropped the update on social media, the fighting community took to the comments section and rejoiced in the former Bellator and ONE champion’s homecoming. Henry Cejudo and the former UFC welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad, commented with a few clapping hands emojis. Brandon Moreno and Anthony Pettis dropped in some praying hands emojis. Viacheslav Borschev wrote, “Yeah 👍.” Joanna Jedrzejczyk punched in two fire emojis, and Gerald Meerschaert commented with two red hearts.

Megan Olivi joined in and commented, “Yay!!!!! God bless you!!!” Maycee Barber wrote, “Awww this is so good!! God is good glad to see you guys going home ❤️.” But what did the fans have to say about the update? Let’s find out!

MMA world celebrates Ben Askren’s homecoming after health crisis

Most fans were simply happy that Ben Askren was finally out of the hospital, and they didn’t hold back from expressing themselves. One fan wrote, “Everyone I know is loving the updates Ben. We’re so happy you’re finally out. Lets go!!” Another fan added, “So happy you are heading home where you belong.” This was definitely the day that we were all waiting for. When things were tough and Askren needed a double lung transplant because he developed pneumothorax, many fans came together to pray for his quick recovery.

With the prayers answered, all that fans felt was joy. One fan commented, “God bless you Ben! Truly are a hero and happy for you and your family!” Another fan wrote, “LETS GOO! This made my day. Congratulations to you and your wife! God is good !” The fighting community hailed the former MMA champion for being an inspiration. A comment read, “You’re a great man Ben. We are all praying for you and rooting for you! You inspire so many brother. Thank you for being great!”

But as Ben Askren already said, his struggle isn’t over yet. And the fans backed him up through the comments. One fan wrote, “You got so better so quick! We are with you Ben I want to see you back in full strenght soon NEVER NEVER GIVE UP.” Another fan added, “Keep fighting brotha, you got this!” What’s your message for ‘Funky’? Let him know of your support through the comments section down below.