Henry Cejudo Reveals Only Condition for Retirement U-Turn as He Snubs White House Spot

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo is retiring. The two-time Olympic gold medalist first hung up his gloves in 2020 after stopping Dominick Cruz, only to return three years later in hopes of reclaiming the title he never lost. But his comeback hasn’t unfolded the way he may have envisioned.

Cejudo dropped a split decision to Aljamain Sterling and then suffered back-to-back losses to Merab Dvalishvili and Song Yadong. Those setbacks appear to have convinced the Mexican-American bantamweight to finally call it quits for good. Still, there is one thing that could tempt the MMA legend to reverse course on his retirement. And it’s not the UFC White House card.

Henry Cejudo would like to fight a Mexican

The 38-year-old spoke to the media ahead of his last fight on UFC 323 main card at T-Mobile Arena against Payton Talbott. “This is it for me, guys,” Cejudo confessed. “Unless Dana [White] gets me a big fight with some other Mexican, then I’d be willing to do it. Other than that, I think I’ve done everything at the highest level since I was 11 years old.”

Henry Cejudo emphasized that he is content with his life at the moment, especially because of his two children, who want to play with him 24/7. He previously teased retirement in October, but didn’t appear ready to pull the trigger then. Now, however, things are different, as he enters his next fight against a younger opponent as an underdog.

When asked what he wanted his final fight to look like, ‘Triple C’ claimed he wanted to compete at his best—something he couldn’t do in his last fight earlier this year. Whatever the result comes out of it, though, Cejudo has just praise for his upcoming opponent. “He came out to be mentored by me for a couple of days, coming out to Arizona. So, that says a lot about him,” he added during the interview.

Regardless, this leaves several unanswered questions. Who is the Mexican fighter that Cejudo was talking about? And where would he fight?

‘Triple C’ doesn’t want his return to be on the UFC White House card

There are plenty of fighters who are vying for an opportunity to appear on the UFC White House card. Think Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and every name you can think of. However, Cejudo isn’t one of them. When asked whether the Mexican fighter Cejudo mentioned is fighting on UFC 323, the former two-division champion hinted, “Maybe.”

However, when asked whether he had any run-ins with the opponent he had in mind, Cejudo clarified. “No, but I’m not going to entertain that. I’ve already called him out a couple of times. It would make perfect sense. I don’t want to do it at the White House.” Instead, the 38-year-old prefers to make that fight on Cinco De Mayo.

But he didn’t give up on the idea of working at the White House. “I’d rather just maybe mow the lawn down there,” he joked.

Ignoring his past three losses, Henry Cejudo had a legendary run between 2017-20. He won the flyweight title by defeating Demetrious Johnson, defended it thrice, and even handed Cruz his first loss. Regardless of whether he comes back, his legacy will be written in UFC history. But do you think he can end his career with a win?