Henry Cejudo Set for Revenge Match Against Ex-UFC Champ at RAF 8

UFC legend Henry Cejudo celebrated his debut last week at Real American Freestyle, after returning to his wrestling roots with a statement victory over Urijah Faber at RAF 6. Competing in the lightweight main event, the former two-division UFC champion delivered an impressive performance that seemed to restore his confidence. Immediately after, Cejudo wasted no time capitalizing on the win.

Shortly after the win, he called out former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili for a rematch, more than two years after their first clash. Soon after, inside Philadelphia, Dvalishvili walked into the pit for a heated faceoff, with UFC legend Chael Sonnen overseeing the moment. During his post-fight interview, Henry Cejudo grabbed the microphone and directly challenged ‘The Machine’ to meet him at RAF 8 on April 18.

Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo officially booked for April clash at RAF 8

“Merab Dvalishvili, you’re next,” said the 39-year-old American, referencing how he lost their first meeting. “April in Philly, I’m going to spank you around. Let’s go, sign the contract.”

Sonnen then turned the microphone toward the Georgian star and asked whether he would accept a wrestling match against the Olympic gold medalist. Merab Dvalishvili responded without hesitation.

“I love it, I love the show, this is the best wrestling show I’ve ever been to. As you guys know I’m going to wrestle and I did take down this man,” Merab Dvalishvili replied.

However, Cejudo quickly reclaimed the microphone and warned Dvalishvili that this time would be different. He insisted that a prime version of himself would have won their first fight.

“This is my first love and I am going to make you bend the knee,” Henry Cejudo added.

View this post on Instagram

As tensions rose, both fighters stepped forward and pressed their heads together as tensions escalated. Luckily, security quickly rushed in and separated Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo. The RAF promotion thus prevented another altercation at the event, after Arman Tsarukyan and Georgio Poullas got into an altercation, which drew heavy criticism.

Henry Cejudo already faced Merab Dvalishvili back in February 2024 at UFC 298 in a high-stakes bantamweight bout. At that time, Dvalishvili entered the fight riding a nine-fight win streak, while Henry Cejudo returned from a three-year voluntary retirement following his loss to Aljamain Sterling.

The American legend started the fight strong, but then “The Machine” turned up the pressure in the later rounds and claimed a hard-fought decision victory. That win pushed Dvalishvili into title contention, while the defeat dropped Henry Cejudo into a career slump. Afterward, Cejudo struggled against opponents like Song Yadong and Payton Talbott, and at the same time, Dvalishvili failed to maintain momentum against fighters of that caliber.

Eventually, last December, Cejudo said farewell to the UFC for the second and final time, only to return later in the RAF wrestling scene.

Cejudo shares why he chose to step back into competition after UFC exit

Henry Cejudo has already established himself as one of the greatest wrestlers and MMA fighters of all time. As a result, he has positioned himself as a strong future Hall of Fame candidate. Still, ‘Triple C’ has repeatedly returned to competition after announcing his retirement, and each comeback has sparked criticism.

Naturally, fans and analysts continue to question his decisions. However, Henry Cejudo continues to choose his own path. He has made it clear that he controls his career, and outside responsibilities have pushed him to step back into competition. At RAF last weekend, Cejudo addressed the issue directly during a backstage interview and explained the real reason behind his return.

“I would have never came back,” Henry Cejudo told MMA Fighting. “So it’s not the love of the game, it’s the love of the family. It’s the love of having that lifestyle that you want for them. And I make really, really good money, you know, to the point where I’m helping other people, you know, create the same system that I’m doing. And whether it’s real estate, the content business, or a lot of this, you know, exhibition stuff.”

Apart from his career in wrestling and MMA, Cejudo has invested in several business ventures, for instance, the water industry. He co-hosts the Pound for Pound podcast with fellow UFC legend Kamaru Usman, where they give their expert views on UFC events and fighters.

With that said, the Olympian has, to an extent, secured his life after retirement for himself and his family. What’s your take on Henry Cejudo’s decision? Drop your opinion below.