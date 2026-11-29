Henry Cejudo and Arman Tsarukyan are finally getting the RAF showdown fans have been waiting for. After both men defended their titles at RAF 15, RAF co-founder Chad Bronstein reportedly confirmed that the two champions will collide in the main event of RAF 17 in Charlotte on January 23. Finally, one of them gets the chance to settle the score and prove who’s really the better wrestler.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

‘Triple C’ wasted no time calling out Tsarukyan after steamrolling Song Yadong 11-0 to defend his RAF Lightweight Crossover Championship. ‘The Batman’ had also defended his RAF Middleweight Crossover Championship against Anthony Pettis earlier that night, but now the trash talk is over.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Arman Tsarukyan, where are you?” Cejudo called out after the fight. “Of course, I’ve been wrestling since I was a little kid. Line them up. If we’re able to get the weight right, let’s make it happen. My hand will be raised.”

Imago UFC 323 – Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 6:Henry Cejudo and Payton Talbott meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC 323 – Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 at UFC Apex on December 6, 2025 in LAS VEGAS, NV Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages LAS VEGAS, NV Las Vegas, NV United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xPXxImages/ABACAx

The reported matchup pits two elite wrestlers against each other, with both bringing impressive MMA resumes into the contest. Henry Cejudo is a 2008 Olympic freestyle wrestling gold medalist and former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, while Arman Tsarukyan has established himself as one of the promotion’s leading lightweight contenders with his wrestling-heavy style.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Triple C’ needed just 29 seconds of the second period to turn a competitive opening round against ‘Kung Fu Kid’ into a dominant victory at NOW Arena in Chicago. He took a 1-0 lead after Song failed to score during a 30-second shot-clock period before extending his advantage to 5-0 with a late leg trap and takedown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Song Yadong tried to rally in the second period, but Cejudo quickly shut it down by countering a takedown attempt with a reversal. Two more turns followed, taking him to 11-0 and sealing the technical fall.

The win marked Henry Cejudo’s first defense of the RAF Lightweight Crossover Championship. He won the title by pinning Merab Dvalishvili at RAF 12 in August and has since moved to 3-1 in RAF, with wins over Urijah Faber, Dvalishvili, and Song.

ADVERTISEMENT

His only loss came against ‘The Machine’ by decision in their first meetup. Now, Cejudo gets another elite wrestler in Arman Tsarukyan, but this matchup carries plenty of extra heat given their history.

Henry Cejudo and Arman Tsarukyan already had a heated RAF 15 presser

RAF 15 brought several prominent UFC names to the wrestling mats, including Song Yadong, Arman Tsarukyan, and Henry Cejudo. But the action wasn’t the only thing that made headlines, as ‘Triple C’ and ‘The Batman’ also traded shots during the Chicago press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Armenian went straight after Cejudo’s credentials, pointing to the Olympic champion’s loss to Dvalishvili.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He lost to the MMA fighter. How can an Olympic champion lose to an MMA fighter? It’s ridiculous,” he said.

Cejudo was quick to hit back, bringing up Arman Tsarukyan’s own RAF loss to Colby Covington.

“You lost to Colby Covington. Colby Covington got tapped out by a dude in 40 seconds,” Cejudo responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exchange went back to RAF 11, where Tsarukyan faced Covington and lost after the former UFC star held on to a 5-3 lead.

Henry Cejudo had also floated an interesting scenario for Arman Tsarukyan’s UFC future. After Justin Gaethje’s win over Ilia Topuria, ‘Triple C’ suggested that Justin Gaethje could chase a lucrative fight with Conor McGregor by vacating the lightweight title. So, Alexander Volkanovski will get his dream matchup against Arman Tsarukyan, but with the vacant title at stake.

“I think there’s a big fight potentially with him and Conor McGregor,” he said. “I don’t think for the belt. I think Justin deserves a big payday, and I think Conor McGregor is going, you know, it’s his last fight, and I think the UFC believes that Justin can beat him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I think they would do that… I think would relinquish the belt. Maybe since Dana White loves Volkanovski so much, maybe you should do Arman versus Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant belt.”

That UFC scenario is separate from the RAF showdown now officially taking shape. For now, Henry Cejudo and Arman Tsarukyan have a date and destination locked in, with the former Olympic champion looking to prove his wrestling can overcome one of MMA’s most highly regarded grapplers.