Henry Cejudo Sets Record Straight on Arman Tsarukyan and Georgio’s Punishments Amid Rematch Buzz

Who knew Arman Tsarukyan would find himself in controversy again? After apologizing for headbutting Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar, Tsarukyan has gotten himself into a brawl. Although the promotion is different, the antic garnered the attention of many, including Henry Cejudo, who seemingly jotted down the brutal aftermath of such altercations.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The brawl took place at the co-main event of RAF 6, where Tsarukyan faced Georgio Poullas. As it seemed, Poullas threw several slaps at the UFC lightweight during the match. When the final bell rang, Tsarukyan just lashed out with his anger and landed a punch on his opponent. And that was enough to instigate a brawl, as team members from both sides swarmed in and threw shots at each other. While pinpointing one’s fault might be tough here, Cejudo notes that both Tsarukyan and Poullas are lucky to avoid any serious punishments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cejudo on Tsarukyan vs. Poullas brawl

“I just gotta tell you the truth,” said Henry Cejudo to Georgio Poullas. “You’re getting away with sh*t because it’s Real American Freestyle. If it was regular freestyle, they f**ing disqualify you and him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Real American Freestyle (RAF) is a budding professional wrestling league that has taken over the buzz in a very short span of time. For starters, it features several exciting matchups between MMA fighters and legends. Not only that, even wrestling prospects and social media personalities like Poullas get to face standout UFC fighters like Arman Tsarukyan.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Surely, that sounds interesting for fans. But what happened at RAF 6 was something that came out of the blue. Tsarukyan is quite known for his short temper. As such, he also had a fan altercation during his walkout at UFC 300, for which he even received a suspension.

But as it seems, for their brawl at RAF 6, both Tsarukyan and Poullas have escaped severe consequences. At least, that’s what being a former Olympic freestyle wrestler, Cejudo believes. And considering that, ‘Triple C’ knows such brawls usually result in bans or suspensions. However, for now, the promotion is set to undergo a disciplinary review of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that the punishment is seemingly out of the picture, what’s next for them? Poullas seemed to be affected by the brawl as he posted a video of himself bruised and injured. As a result, should they fight again to settle the scores as a grudge match?

Merab Dvalishvili calls for rematch

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the brawl, Arman Tsarukyan and Georgio Poullas fought a full three-round match. Even though the bout was interrupted multiple times due to both athletes exchanging slaps and aggressive hand-fighting, Tsarukyan won it by a 5-3 decision.

However, before the official result and winner could be announced, the brawl surfaced, and chaos took over. As a result, former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili wants to see Tsarukyan and Poullas scrap again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What I want to see is I want you and Arman shake the hands and make this rematch again,” said Dvalishvili to Poullas. And I know you guys were slapping each other. It was fun to watch. But now I want to see the winner because today we don’t really see the winner. It was chaos, like really crazy things happen.”

Surely, both Tsarukyan and Poullas seemed to have avoided punishment for the brawl at RAF 6. Now, it will be interesting to see whether they want to run it back or not. For Tsarukyan, of course, there might be bigger plans ahead in the UFC.

That said, do you think the rematch will happen? Or will Tsarukyan look to focus more on getting a UFC title shot? Let us know in the comments below!