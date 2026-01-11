Henry Cejudo vs. Bo Bassett Talk Sparks “Elder Abuse” Jokes as RAF Fans Go Wild

After dominating and edging his RAF 5 bout against Cayden Henschel with a technical fall, Bo Bassett turned to the mic with Chael Sonnen, refusing to let his spark die. That’s when the anticipated yet questionable bout bubbled up, as Henry Cejudo made his way to the mats to accept the 19-year-old amateur wrestler’s challenge.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sonnen hyped up the amateur, positioning him as an Olympic-level gatekeeper for future wrestlers. Cejudo seemed to be on the same page. However, as Bassett’s callout rang clearer across the mats, Cejudo was sure to assert his ground, as he began, “They can all get it, from everywhere, and every side, but we can make it happen, South Sunday.”

A last-minute fight cancellation had left fans confused and searching for an answer at RAF 5. But despite the mess-up, it looks like the promotion is back as the talk of the wrestling fanbase, with Bassett calling for Cejudo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bassett, who already has his eyes set on the 2028 Olympics and the UFC bantamweight division, took it up a notch and exclaimed, “I think we booked it. He basically signed. I think we can do it now or we can wait.” While Bassett might be more than ready to get the ball rolling as soon as possible, RAF will have to come up with a date for the high-spirited clash first.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real American Freestyle (@rafwrestlingusa) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

As an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling (2008) and a former two-division UFC champion, Henry Cejudo is not an athlete to brush off easily. However, Bassett is also far from a walk in the park for the ex-UFC champion, with his rising profile and prodigious success in wrestling.

ADVERTISEMENT

This hyped-up callout is already gaining traction in the wrestling fandom, with the fans divided over what could be a once-in-a-lifetime bout or a crushing debacle.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans split after Bo Bassett calls out Henry Cejudo at RAF

While the excitement surrounding the bout is unmatched, one essential question has squeezed itself into every fan’s mind: where is the line that blurs sports from entertainment? RAF has always been big about positioning itself as a real competitive threshold, rather than an entertainment company like the WWE. Bassett’s callout might challenge that motto, as some fans were quick to point out.

“Bo vs. Desanto would be much better….. 🔥” one fan noted, while another ruffled the feathers on the RAF 5 debacle with Bo Nickal’s fight getting cancelled at the last minute. They wrote, “We wanted to see Nickal 😢.” Looks like the memory of the controversial RAF decision is still fresh.

However, some fans have a more positive outlook on the matchup, as one commented, “Sick call out and potential matchup! RAF is killing it despite today’s debacle.” Some other excited fans quickly jumped on the Bassett vs Cejudo wagon, commenting, “Do it now!!! Hahah this is 🔥,” and “Streets need it 🔥.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But is this an entirely feasible bout considering the horrendous age gap between the wrestlers? Should Cejudo win, the hype will fizzle out into nothing, while if Bassett takes the cake, it would be irreparable damage for Cejudo. One fan dove into that concept, writing, “They’ll never let this happen. Great for the streets of biz but bad for the reality of what Cejudo brings being a part of this.”

However, some other fans were quick to note that Cejudo is the one in trouble in the potential bout. “Henry doesn’t want that smoke u can tell he’s timid. Lol,” one user commented. Another took the joke up a notch, writing, “Old enough to be Bassett’s dad….. This would be elder abuse.”

Some others forced Cejudo to relive his 4-fight losing skid, commenting, “Cejudo already on a massive losing streak…might as well keep it rolling.” Another quipped, “Henry cejudo is washed bassett will tech him, pointless match.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether this callout turns into a historic passing-of-the-torch moment or remains a viral flashpoint, Bo Bassett vs. Henry Cejudo has already succeeded in reigniting debate—and putting RAF squarely back in the center of the wrestling conversation. Would you like to see a Bassett v. Cejudo bout? Comment below.